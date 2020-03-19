Lynn Gilmore made a passionate argument to ban corporal punishment in McComb schools, but the other four trustees disagreed with her, keeping the student discipline in a policy approved Tuesday.
Gilmore said the board should seek data, such as the number of McComb students who have been spanked, their gender and whether the punishment improved their behavior. That, she added, “will help us to understand whether we should continue this policy.”
“This is most paramount for me, that we actually strike corporal punishment,” she continued. “In the research that I’ve done, it does not do very much good to use corporal punishment. I’m actually looking at removing that as a form of discipline.”
The other board members stood firm, though.
“I’m of the opinion that in some cases it does work,” said Lorraine Gayden, who participated in the meeting by telephone.
Trustee Kizzy Coney said she likes McComb’s current policy that gives parents the option to forbid school officials from spanking their children. The policy also limits who can apply the punishment, she noted.
“It’s also in the policy that if it doesn’t work, you don’t use it,” said trustee Eliece Rayborn. “I’m in favor of keeping it in the policy.
Gilmore asked how the board will know whether corporal punishment improves behavior if it’s not asking for data from its own schools. But trustees approved the proposed policy by a 4-1 vote.
In another matter, the board approved a two-year agreement to provide dental care to students at no cost.
The program will be run by Smiles to Go of Liberty during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. The business is owned by registered nurse Ashley Casey and her dentist husband, Dr. Lee Casey, and has been working in the district for the past two school years.
Once parents give consent for treatment, a dentist will examine a student and send a letter to parents describing any concerns. Smiles to Go will call parents if it finds an urgent dental need, and if a student needs immediate treatment the company will make an appointment with a local dentist of the family’s choice.
Neither the school district nor families will pay for the service. Smiles to Go will bill Medicaid, the CHIPS program or private insurance.
In another matter, the board approved the promotion of Louise Sanders to assistant superintendent.
Sanders, currently the district’s curriculum director, will succeed Ruby Husband, who is retiring.
Trustees also approved a revised job description for the assistant superintendent. Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said, “We think the assistant superintendent needs to have a heavy focus based on curriculum and instruction, as opposed to policies and personnel.”
Ellis said the district has notified employees of the curriculum director’s vacancy.
In other business the board:
• Approved the district as a co-sponsor of Camp Sunshine, the McComb Junior Auxiliary’s weeklong summer camp for handicapped residents, and authorized the use of district buses for transportation.
• Rejected bids on an upgrade for its buildings’ heating and air conditioning systems because of an error in the wording of the original request for proposals. The board also approved advertising for new bids for the project.
• Approved financial statements for January. Revenue for the month totalled $2.568 million and included $1.632 million in local property tax collections and $848,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Expenses were $1.350 million and included $1.160 million in payroll and $187,000 for goods and services. Jan. 31 cash on hand was $8.896 million.
Taking coronavirus precautions for the meeting, board members, Ellis and board attorney KaShonda Day all sat two seats apart from each other. At the end of the meeting, Gilmore asked to amend the agenda to discuss the district’s response to the virus, but the other trustees said they felt properly informed and voted down the amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.