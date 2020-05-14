After weeks of deliberation, the McComb city board still has yet to find a use for the $100,000 in bond money meant for recreational facilities.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Selectman Shawn Williams asked the board if the money could be used to make repairs to the Alpha Center, specifically for installing a heating and air conditioning unit, repairing electrical systems, applying a fresh coat of paint and repairing the ceiling.
Williams said he worked closely with Recreation Department Director Joyce Smith, and the two of them toured the center together, assessing what needed to be repaired or added. Williams said Smith received multiple quotes on installing central heating and air, and the lowest was about $43,000.
“The building is an old building. It has never had air conditioning, so I didn’t think that it made sense to go into a building that had no air or heat,” Williams said. “In saying all that, we have a lot more work that has to be done over at the Alpha Center.
“I think it would be a great investment for the city and county.”
Williams also mentioned the fact that the project is over budget, and the money would be able to cover that.
“After talking with Mrs. Joyce about what we had and didn’t have, it was still short on this project,” Williams said.
Williams made a motion to use the funds from the $100,000 state bond that was awarded in 2016 in House Bill 1729, but multiple board members questioned the move.
Selectman Ted Tullos asked what the total cost associated with the repairs, but there is no good estimate. Selectman Ronnie Brock said he doesn’t believe that is a proper use of the fund.
“I agree 100% that the funds from the bond need to be put into the Alpha Center,” Brock said. “I just want to see ... if that bill money that came from the legislature can be used for that building. It does not read like that.”
Selectman Michael Cameron said lighting would be expensive and he thought the bond money would not be able to cover everything the center needs. Selectman Devante Johnson said before the board votes on the use of the bond money, Smith needs to get quotes on all of the repairs to know exactly how much money the board will use of the $100,000.
Smith said she would meet with a contractor Wednesday and report back.
Lockley said he believed the money could be used for the center, but the board asked him and the City Administrator Dirkland Smith what the language in the bond bill states. The board asked Lockley to summon board attorney Angela Cockerham via telephone.
Cockerham, a state representative, was at the state Capitol. She said she was not sure, but it was her understanding that the money could not be used to repair the Alpha Center.
Johnson made a motion to table the matter, and that passed unanimously.
House Bill 1729 Section 29 gives the city the power to use the money to “assist ... in paying costs associated with construction, furnishing and equipping of a recreational center and related facilities.”
Johnson also broached the topic of moving money from the general funds to the project’s budget, but ultimately motioned to skip the issue after Williams’ proposal.
Johnson said he wanted to see the Alpha Center repaired since the board took on the project, and he also said it is the board's responsibility to maintain the building and get it back in use.
“We took on the building. We haven’t given a contribution from us to it,” he said. “It may not in the next year be of the status quo of the MLK Center, but that is a project that we took on, and it is our responsibility, and I would like to see it up and running and in use.
“We can’t send people into that building with no A/C or heat, so whatever we need to do to get it where it needs to be. We are not trying to make it a Taj Mahal, but we are just trying to get it up to par, and I think that is what our citizens would like to see.”
