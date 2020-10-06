Facing criticism over a slow response time to a Progress wreck involving fatalities, AAA ambulance officials brought statistics and other information before Pike County supervisors Monday.
Two people died, including a 14-year-old girl, and two other children were seriously injured in the Aug. 27 crash on Pumping Station Road in the Progress community.
The sheriff’s department said it took about an hour for an AAA ambulance to arrive.
Progress resident Eddie Simmons said one of the deaths occurred while people were waiting for the ambulance. He said his son used his shirt for a tourniquet on a girl who lost her arm in the accident.
Volunteer firefighters had arrived at the scene but lacked equipment and know-how to deal with the injuries, Simmons said. He urged officials to train firefighters and deputies in emergency medical response.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Richard Williams and AAA CEO Wade Spruill addressed the issue, saying slow response time is rare and asking for specifics so they could investigate.
“I would hope that’s something that doesn’t happen hardly at all,” Williams said.
Spruill said every call is recorded at dispatch headquarters in Hattiesburg.
“We can replay that entire call,” he said.
Spruill provided statistics showing an average response time of 151⁄2 minutes countywide, 101⁄2 minutes inside McComb, in 90% of cases.
With records of calls, “we can displace a lot of allegations about response time,” he said. “Do we sometimes miss our goal? Absolutely.”
He said there is an average of one emergency call per day per 10,000 people, plus patient transfers from hospitals and nursing homes.
“Today we may not have any calls. Tomorrow we may have more than we can handle,” Spruill said.
As for transfers, “It’s an ant bed of activity.”
AAA uses ambulances from surrounding counties when needed, he added.
Supervisor Robert Accardo noted the county’s contract requires AAA to have five ambulances in the county and expressed concern about what happens when most or all are out of the county on transfers.
“What’s the least number of ambulances we could have in the county due to transports?” he said.
“You could be at zero,” Spruill said.
“What you just said is scary,” Accardo said.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said supervisors have heard complaints from citizens are slow response times.
“I will be glad to look those calls up, because more often than not it’s not true. It’s perception rather than reality,” Spruill said.
By checking the records, “If it’s a delay, we will know why it was,” he said.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo noted that volunteer firefighters often get to a scene before an ambulance but aren’t equipped to deal with medical emergencies.
Civil defense director Richard Coghlan said no ambulance was available at nine instances since the middle of August, and a couple took over an hour to respond. All of those occurred after 6 p.m., he added.
At the Progress wreck, there were two fatalities and a girl with her arm cut off.
“The firefighters are sitting there for an hour,” Coghlan said.
Meanwhile, many 911 calls to ambulances are for relatively minor problems.
“They (AAA) are doing an excellent job. We’ve just got a lot of calls,” Coghlan said.
Bowsky asked Spruill to re-evaluate how many ambulances are needed in Pike County.
“Sure, and I’ll tell you what it will cost,” Spruill said.
He urged supervisors to visit AAA headquarters in Hattiesburg and see how the system works.
And Williams said EMT training is available through AAA or Southwest Mississippi Community College.,
“That’s something we could do system-wide,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.