TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school board members entertained a request to allow a new youth sports organization to use a school facility when it gets underway.
Tylertown graduate Deveiun Tripp asked the board to consider allowing a youth basketball association he plans to start to use one of the school gyms for a season of Saturday play running roughly concurrently with the school basketball season of November through February.
School board members said it might be a bit late to get started this year, but asked which gym Tripp wanted to use.
He suggested Dexter, which would keep his group from possibly conflicting with the high school and junior high teams at Salem and Tylertown.
Tripp said he would return to the board with more concrete plans later.
Another, already established, organization, the Walthall Football and Cheer Association, met with board members to thank them for their support and notify them that the group will not run its program this fall.
In other business, the board:
• Approved Allred, Stolarski Architects for any projects the district might undertake using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program funds from the federal government.
• Heard a plea from former county supervisor Fred Magee Jr. to enact a mask mandate on the district’s campuses.
• Heard a report from forester Baxter Rowley that the district’s 16th Section escrow account is getting low on funds, and approved boosting the diversion of 16th Section lease and timber sale proceeds into the account from 15% to 20%.
• Approved the 16th Section planned activities budget.
• Reassigned a 16th Section lease from Jackie Magee to Stacy Holmes.
• Transferred $70,000 from food service to the general fund to cover indirect costs carried by the district for food service.
• Updated the list of coaches and activity sponsors at Salem who receive salary supplements.
• Approved a free-throw marathon as a fundraiser for the Salem’s basketball programs on Aug. 26.
• Hired Vickie Denton as part-time librarian at Tylertown Elementary School, Lisa Sumrall as archery coach at Dexter Attendance Center, Abrom Brister and Tiffany Holloway as full-time bus drivers and Dinnie Newell as vocational shuttle driver.
