Service in the sky

“Whoever wants to be great among you must become your servant.” — Matthew 20:26.
Dwight Eisenhower. John F. Kennedy. Lyndon Johnson. Billy Graham. Henry Kis-singer. Neil Armstrong.
These are historical figures to most people, but Doyle Whitehead knew them all and spent a lot of time with them and many other famous people.
Whitehead worked as a steward aboard the presidential jet known as Air Force One, including chief steward for LBJ, and served in the same capacity on other planes as well.
“It was an honor for me,” Whitehead said. “I felt like I’d come a long way in a short-term career. All my life, if I did a job, I tried to do it the best I could.”
Now 84 and diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, Whitehead recently reflected on his experiences — some of which have been recorded in a Mississippi Public Broadcasting documentary, the Library of Congress, the Trail of Honor, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the Enterprise-Journal and elsewhere.
Ironically, Whitehead and his wife Barbara were watching a History Channel program on Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth when a reporter arrived for an interview.
This was ironic because Whitehead was present aboard Air Force One when President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.
Among Whitehead’s memorabilia is a black-and-white photo of Lyndon Johnson being sworn in aboard the plane as Jackie Kennedy, wearing a coat to cover her blood-stained dress, stood beside him, two hours after her husband was shot to death. Whitehead is not visible in the photo but was standing there watching.
n n n
Born and raised in the rural Oxford community outside Gloster — and now living a short distance from the old one-room Oxford School he attended — Whitehead joined the Air Force in 1954 and wound up serving as a steward.
“I was so fascinated with that organization. You’re flying with all these officials,” he said.
However, after several months of inactivity he was so bored he asked for a transfer. Instead, his boss put him on a flight with the Secretary of the Army.
“He said, ‘He is the meanest man we’ve ever had on an airplane,’ ” Whitehead said, noting the man would often write “derogatory letters” about the service aboard the plane.
Whitehead noticed the secretary’s wife frequently interrupted him while he was working, asking his opinion on what to wear and similar topics.
“At breakfast I said, ‘Would you like for me to help her?’ He said, ‘Yes, I’d be grateful.’ ”
So Whitehead, who knew nothing about women’s fashions, helped her pick outfits to wear.
At the end of the nine-day trip, the secretary told Whitehead’s bosses that was the best trip he’d ever been on.
Whitehead’s wife Barbara thinks her husband’s success as a steward dates to his childhood.
“When he was at home he helped his mother in the kitchen. She got sick and his daddy assigned him to the kitchen,” she said.
“I can talk to people, it doesn’t matter who they are,” Whitehead said. “I’m not bashful or timid talking to strange people. I’d study the people, their pictures and their names, research a person ahead of time. It means a lot to people when you call them by name.”
Whitehead also had a sharp sense of humor softened by his Southern drawl. On one flight he was giving the standard emergency instructions when an officer noticed his accent and said, “Hey, boy, what part of Georgia you from?”
“I said, ‘Birmingham,’” Whitehead said. “He said, ‘Birmingham’s in Alabama.’ I said, ‘You’re smarter than you look.’”
His ability to deliver such quips in an easygoing manner helped make him popular.
n n n
“And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’” — Isaiah 6:8
One day Whitehead heard President Eisenhower was at the air base where he was stationed, so he went to take a look.
“I was down at the airport terminal when Eisenhower was fixing to leave, just so I could get a look at him,” he said.
Two hours before departure a steward had a heart attack.
“They were running around looking for somebody to take his place and I was standing right there,” Whitehead said. “I said, ‘I’ll go,’ so they stuck me on the airplane.”
By this point he already knew the ropes.
“I’d been flying and I’d been hauling some of the lower ranking people for a year, year and a half,” Whitehead said. “That was my first eye-to-eye contact (with a president). They put me in the galley fixing drinks and coffee.”
Whitehead didn’t have much interaction with President Eisenhower on that flight, but he did spend time with his wife, Mamie, who was afraid of flying.
“They set me back by her chair to be with her for take-off and landing,” he said. “She talked like a normal person, which she was, really. She asked me where I was from.
“After that I flew every mission that Ike flew until the Kennedy inauguration.”
Whitehead still marvels at the suddenness of it all.
“It’s hard to believe, to come from where I was just four years (before) and hadn’t been three years since I was out of high school, and meeting the president of the United States,” he said.
“Ike didn’t talk a lot. He was cigar-smoking, poker-playing. They played cards on the airplane.”
Whitehead got to know Ike’s family, including his brother, Dr. Milton Eisenhower.
“It was evident to me that Eisenhower, a lot of his knowledge came from Milton, his brother. Eisenhower talked very little. He didn’t communicate with his own people very much. It was strictly business with him. All of his training was military.”
n n n
Whitehead continued to serve aboard Air Force One after John F. Kennedy was elected.
“Kennedy was a politician,” Whitehead said. “He spent a lot of time talking with us, and he was always happy with what we did for him.”
One day Kennedy asked Whitehead where he went to school.
“I told him Oxford, and he laughed. I said, ‘Not the Oxford you’re thinking of,’” which would have the University of Oxford in England, as opposed to the one-room schoolhouse in Amite County.
“He made a joke out of that later on: ‘I’ve got a steward that went to Oxford,’ and of course I did,” Whitehead said.
He learned to ignore Kennedy’s infamous womanizing — and noted Kennedy wasn’t the only president so inclined. Johnson brought a pair of female masseuses on the plane, and they would retire to a locked compartment even when Johnson’s wife, Lady Bird, was aboard.
“They didn’t even think like we do,” Whitehead said. “Marriage was just a contract.”
Whitehead has often told the story of Johnson’s reaction after Kennedy was assassinated — holding a party aboard Air Force One while a blood-stained Jackie Kennedy sat in back with the coffin. Although theories abound, Whitehead suspects Johnson had something to do with the assassination.
When Johnson became president, much of the Air Force One staff quit, but the pilot wanted Whitehead to stay on and he was promoted to chief steward.
Johnson was altogether different from Kennedy, who was friendly to his staff. Johnson acted more like a plantation boss, firing people on a whim, Whitehead said.
“He fired me two or three times,” he said. “He never followed through with it. He was getting his point across that it was his way or the highway.”
But Johnson could be friendly at times.
“You could talk to him reasonable some time and he would listen,” Whitehead said.
As chief steward, Whitehead had a hard time meeting all the president’s demands, especially since he was on a tight budget.
Johnson wanted all his steaks from a certain butcher shop in Austin, Texas. But when Whitehead served a perfect 14-ounce New York strip, “he said, ‘Bring me some Heinz 57.’ He said, ‘Do you know what Heinz 57 is?’ I said, ‘It tastes like crap. I could have sent you a round steak.’”
After that, Whitehead wasn’t too particular about where he ordered the steaks.
Likewise Johnson drank Cutty Sark yellow label scotch, an expensive brand. Whitehead learned to buy a cheaper brand and decant it into Cutty Sark bottles to save money. Johnson never knew the difference.
Some demands went too far. LBJ insisted on a getting a rare tangerine sherbet made only in Tokyo. By the time it was shipped from there to New York to Washington, D.C., it wound up costing $40 or $50 a serving.
“I finally told him one day what they cost. He said, ‘Quit getting them,’” Whitehead.
Some of Johnson’s habits were hard to take. When he returned to the plane from a hot day in Texas, he would strip naked in front of his wife, daughters and staff and expect a staffer to wipe the sweat off his body before getting dressed — something Whitehead would never have done and fortunately wasn’t asked to.
Whitehead got along with Johnson’s family, including his daughter Lucy.
On one flight, “she said, ‘I want some margarine.’ I said, ‘If you want margarine, you need to get on that plane behind us. We serve butter on this plane.’ We got along after that,” Whitehead said.
On another flight, the plane had a strict weight limit, with one suitcase per passenger, no exceptions. When Johnson found out Lucy had brought three, he made her pick one and ordered a steward to throw the other two out on the tarmac.
Another time Johnson made Lady Bird wait four hours on a helicopter, and when she dashed into the White House to freshen up, he left without her.
“She was 30 seconds behind him,” Whitehead said.
In 1966 Whitehead went to his boss’s office. “I told him, ‘I’ve go to go. I’ve had all I can take.’”
n n n
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant!” — Matthew 25:21
n n n
After his time with President Johnson, Whitehead was offered a one-year tour in Vietnam and took it.
“We hauled all these Congressional groups that came over there in this political war that we had, and other military officials,” he said.
Whitehead served aboard a four-day flight carrying the Rev. Billy Graham around to speak to troops.
“He preached three times a day for four days, never preached the same sermon,” Whitehead said. “He was great. Everything was fun. He said you’ve got to be that way to cheer the people up on the ground doing the fighting.”
But Vietnam was a war zone, something Whitehead’s passengers didn’t always realize. When one of Graham’s fellow ministers began singing “Shall We Gather at the River,” Whitehead stopped him.
“We’re fixing to fly over the Saigon River and the Viet Cong are down there, so we don’t want to gather at the river,” he quipped.
Whitehead also served with an air drop unit, delivering supplies to troops in the jungle. Soldiers would clear a 50-square-foot area with machetes, and the plane would dive toward it nose-first, then pull up, allowing Whitehead and another crew member to roll bladders of fuel out the back.
One time Whitehead’s load wouldn’t release and his fellow crew member jumped out of his lead-lined bulletproof box to release it by hand — a kindness Whitehead never forgot.
n n n
Whitehead’s Air Force adventures continued after his year in Vietnam.
In 1969 he played host to Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, who were making a celebratory around-the-world trip after flying to the moon. The trip spanned 38 days to 33 cities in 25 countries.
Armstrong was a stickler for having eggs for breakfast, even when everyone else got sick of them.
“For the entire mission we served 2,400 eggs on the plane,” Whitehead said.
Some of their visits to other countries were comical.
“The newspapers would print headlines, ‘Moon Men Come Today.’ People expected little green men,” Whitehead recalled.
Whitehead accompanied the astronauts on a motorcade in Pakistan, a 17-mile ride from the airport to downtown Karachi lined with throngs of people.
“We were going 70 to 80 mph with people a foot away. I slid down. I was certain we were going to hit somebody. Neil Armstrong said, ‘No, get up, enjoy the ride,’” Whitehead said.
“They were funny, fun people to work with,” he said of the astronauts.
For his last assignment, Whitehead flew with Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on a 33-day tour of the Middle East.
“He was the smartest man I ever met, even smarter than Kennedy,” Whitehead said.
But Kissinger would get so wrapped up in world affairs that he would forget to tie his shoes.
“He’d make us look him over before he left the plane,” Whitehead said.
In 1974, Whitehead retired after 20 years and two months as an E-9, or Chief Master Sergeant.
His post-military career included years of working at Kramertown Hardware in McComb.
Last year Whitehead began experiencing constant pain in his side. Early this year he was diagnosed with cancer.
“My prayer was take the pain away, and He did,” Whitehead said. “I’m blessed to be pain-free.”
He’s taking chemotherapy at the Mississippi Cancer Institute in McComb, which he praises to the skies.
He and Barbara attend New Hope Methodist Protestant Church, which has dedicated the nursery room for Whitehead due to his weakened immune system. Members enter from the side of the church, enabling him to go in the front and sit in the nursery, which has a speaker and a window looking out at the sanctuary.
His cancer hasn’t grown, but it’s considered terminal. Typical of his can-do personality, he doesn’t take that as final.
“We know He healed the lepers,” Whitehead said. “He made the blind to see and the lame to walk. We don’t know what His plans are.”
