More churches nearing in-house worship

More churches around the state are getting ready to resume in-house services, many for the first time since a now-expired shelter-in-place order was put in place.
Gov. Tate Reeves laid out guidelines for churches to reopen on May 19, suggesting churches open by the first Sunday of June, but many have already made the plunge with President Donald Trump announcing on May 22 that churches were essential operations, giving all houses of worships the green-light to open.
There are around 30 churches in the Pike County Baptist Association, and the association’s missions director the Rev. Steve Clark said Tuesday that many of them have already reopened.
“Over half at this point are opened,” he said. “There are some that are still preparing for the first Sunday of June, so it is kind of a mixture. Most of the pastors I have spoken with are making sure they are ready before opening.”
He said many of the churches in the association, if not most, will still provide online worship in conjunction with in-person services for members still wary of attending or those with a higher risk of catching the virus.
“A lot of churches are still doing online options for those that are high-risk, and prior to the opening, some were doing drive-in church alongside, so in a sense, the worship hasn’t stopped,” Clark said. “God’s work through His church never stopped.”
Reeves never officially closed churches, maintaining that that would overstep his power as governor, but he strongly recommended that churches cease in-person services. Clark said church leaders in the association followed the governor’s recommendation, but they are happy to be able to meet in person again.
“The governor never officially closed churches, but every pastor I spoke with said they didn’t want to put anyone at unnecessary risk while also wanting to continue to teach and preach because your spiritual health is just as important as your physical,” Clark said. “We are still working alongside government leaders and health officials. We are in it together trying to make a difference in Pike County.”
Clark said Baptist churches that have opened provide sanitizer and masks. They space the pews out and mark distancing for seating.
First Baptist Church of Summit is one of the churches in the association that has opened.
“It's great to be back with the people of God and to be able to worship God together,” said the pastor, the Rev. Larry LeBlanc. “We’ve taken a lot of safety measures, and I think everyone has been excited.”
LeBlanc said he has encouraged the use of masks during services but is not requiring them, and his church is following all of the guidelines laid out by Reeves and the Centers for Disease Control. He said people have been extremely happy to see the sanctuary doors opened up once again, adding that attendance has been up as well.
“Attendance is up, and there is a good cross-section from younger to senior adults who have attended,” LeBlanc said.
Like Clark, LeBlanc agreed with Trump that churches are essential to the health and well-being of all Americans. He also said the church is still providing online worship and stresses people should not feel guilty about staying home.
“It is essential to the life of community and God Himself,” he said. “Going back to church is a place they can feel safe. ... They also need to know that cooperative worship is essential for their health.”
The Rev. Hilton Harrell, the pastor of Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church, said his church is not opening yet.
“What I am going to do is wait a couple more weeks because we are still in the peak of this virus,” Harrell said, adding that he is keeping up with Reeves’ daily press conferences and information released by the CDC.
“We are pushing salvation, not just the soul but the total man. We are trying to keep ourselves protected.”
Harrell said his church plans to continue with online services for the time being, noting that one of the members of his congregation caught the virus at a graduation gathering.
“We’ve been doing online church, and that has been going well,” he said. “We get a lot of views from all over the state.”
When the church does reopen, Harrell said it plans to have sanitation stations, people at the door monitoring temperatures, masks and spaced out pews marked to comply with social distancing.
“We are just trying to play it by ear to make sure none of our congregation gets infected, and we are trying to do the best we can to keep our members and the community safe,” he said. “We certainly have the community in our prayers, and we want to do what is best for the community.”
Harrell said planning is the most important thing he can do for his church community.
“I’m not only a pastor, but I am also an educator, and the number one thing in education is planning,” Harrell, who is the head basketball coach and athletic director for South Pike School District, said.
The pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church, Dr. Johnathan Speegle, declined to comment on the church’s reopening. The church’s Facebook page said they are holding services this Sunday.
