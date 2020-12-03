Osyka officials announced Jimmy Ray Phelps as the winner of the special election Tuesday to replace the late Alderwoman Bettye Mullins.
Phelps got 57 of the 79 votes (72%) in the election, beating his opponent Marie Smith McDowell. Phelps will finish Mullins’ term, which ends June 2021, when he can run for re-election.
Mullins died Oct. 22, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center at the age of 82.
