A second-grader at Otken Elementary was found walking unattended down Delaware Avenue during school hours on Monday afternoon after his teacher asked him to leave class, the boy’s family said.
The 8-year-old was found on Delaware Avenue near Pediatric Personal Care by a passer-by, who contacted the boy’s mother.
The family said the boy told his mother the teacher, disciplining him, instructed him to “get out, and I don’t care where you go.”
Assistant Superintendent Ruby Husband, however, said the student was told to go to the office, but left campus instead.
The boy's mother said he walked from the school to the corner of Delaware and Sinclair, a third of a mile away, when a Good Samaritan stopped and checked on the child.
The person told the boy's mother he was crying and walking toward his “Tee Tee’s” house when the person found him. The boy gave the person his mother’s contact information, and they contacted the boy's family.
“My baby is lucky,” the mother said.
She said her son was lucky a good person found him, saying he could’ve been kidnapped just as easily. She said the blame falls squarely on the school because she believed no adults noticed he was gone. She said she hopes this does not happen again to any child.
Husband said the school district is working on making Otken’s campus a closed building and expects it to be finished by the end of the year.
“We have it under control,” Husband said. “We have procedures in place because we know it is an open campus, so one thing we are looking at, for safety reasons, is trying to find where that break was and trying to correct it.
“We’ve been trying to make the campus an enclosed campus.”
Husband also said this is the first time, to her knowledge, an Otken student has left without permission.
“We’ve never had to deal with this before,” Husband said.
