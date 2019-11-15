McComb School District teachers who miss 10 days or less of class each year can get a bonus totalling $10,000 over five years under a plan approved by the school board Tuesday.
The plan will pay teachers who have few absences, along with a five-year Mississippi Department of Education license, $1,500 in their first year. The bonus rises by $250 annually until peaking at $2,500 after the fifth year.
The district estimates that 114 teachers will earn the bonuses each year. If that’s correct, teachers will receive a total of $1.4 million over five years.
The school board, meeting at Kennedy Early Childhood Center, also approved a second bonus for teachers, teaching assistants and support staff at any school whose state rating improves by one letter grade or more.
Teachers at a school whose rating rises by one grade would get a $500 bonus. Teaching assistants would get $250 and support staff would get $100. The employees must miss no more than 10 days of school to be eligible for the award.
Bonuses are larger if a school improves by two, three or four grades in a year.
In other business the board:
• Approved the third and final year of a $200,000 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant for Kennedy’s current school year.
The board also approved the first installment of a three-year 21st Century “STEAM Grant” that will provide an extra $250,000 for Kennedy this year.
• Approved the sale of surplus iPad mini devices to Gizmogul, which bid $26,653 to buy them.
• Accepted the annual township and range report. It said 1,933 of the district’s 2,415 students live in McComb, while 436 live outside the city. Another 44 students live outside the school district.
• Denied a request for a student transfer to North Pike, saying it did not meet requirements.
• Approved September financial statements. Revenue for the month was $1.642 million, including $848,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program and $441,000 in property tax payments. Expenses were $1.879 million, including $1.130 million in payroll and $739,000 in goods and services.
