North Pike students will go back to school four days a week at the beginning of the second nine-week term after the board approved changes suggested by administration in a special meeting Monday.
“This recommendation is based on continued low infection rates and will be subject to adjustments if the rate change significantly or to comply with any mandate that would dictate an adjustment,” Superintendent Dennis Penton said. “Masks will still be required, and most of the other aspects will remain in place.”
All students from kindergarten through 12th grade will go to school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday unless they are in virtual learning only.
Students participating in virtual learning will go to school on Wednesday to test.
“We got some input that this would possibly be a better option and would be better for our teachers,” Penton said. “This gives more instructional time. It gives more continuity for lessons.”
Penton said with this new model, parents need to be aware that there will likely be an increase of student quarantines, but he believes it will still be manageable.
“Parents need to be aware that social distancing will not be as possible or as easily achieved,” he said. “One thing we can expect is when we have a positive case, we are going to have more quarantines than we do now because we are going to give up the social distancing in some cases.
“We will try to mitigate that to the extent we can, and we will continue to send out exposure letters.”
Penton said non-certified staff will administer the Wednesday tests with social distancing, while certified staff spends that day working on the next week’s virtual lesson plan.
He said the buses will still run on Wednesdays to pick up virtual learning students in need of a ride to the school for testing.
The plan also extends virtual learning until Dec. 18 — the end of the semester — but parents will have to select the virtual learning option for the second nine weeks or their children will be placed back into regular classes.
Penton said he hopes to phase out most virtual learning in the spring, reserving it for students with medical needs only.
“Beginning Jan. 5, only those students with medical certifications of need will be able to utilize the virtual distancing learning model unless quarantined by the school,” Penton said. “The virtual option takes a lot of teacher time. I am hopeful that by January, we will be at a point where only our medically involved students would need virtual.”
This summer, Penton was against virtual learning, calling it a “less efficient” model of learning, but he said he understands its need and feels the district is doing the best it can.
“I think we are giving it our best effort and doing as well as most,” he said. “The model itself, not our teachers’ ability to do the model, is far inferior to face-to-face instruction. So while I understand the necessity for it, I don’t think there is anything that we can do to make it equal to face-to-face.”
Penton said he expects some people to switch over to virtual and some people to switch over to in-person, which he believes will cause some issues.
“When we go four days a week, and we are having everybody on campus, I fully expect to change some mind both ways, so these numbers will flex, which does cause me some concern, keeping the virtual by choice, because the dynamics of what we are doing is going to change as well,” he said.
“Those uncontrollable variables concern me, but I don’t have an answer for that because I don’t know which way people will go. Reading the future is not one of my talents. ... I can tell you more schools are moving toward more students being on campus.”
The board passed the changes unanimously.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Pike County has had 18 school employees and 12 students infected with the virus since the start of the school year. There are eight school employees and 13 students in quarantine, with none of the infections traced back to a school outbreak.
State health officials don’t break cases down by school districts, so it’s not clear how many of those cases are from North Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.