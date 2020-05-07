Just last year, a tornado that ripped through the area delayed Southwest Mississippi Community College's graduation ceremony a week.
Fast forward a year and the ceremony once again faces a hurdle, this time du to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic has not only shut down SMCC for the past few months, but it has also forced the school to hold a virtual ceremony for its graduating sophomores.
The ceremony will take place Thursday, May 14, at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on the school’s Facebook page, Bear TV and YouTube channel.
Graduating sophomores will have their names called out, recognizing their accomplishment.
The school reminds sophomores who meet the requirements to graduate and have not yet applied for graduation that they can do so by calling the SMCC Registrar's Office at (601) 276-2001 or emailing admissions@smcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.