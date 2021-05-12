Discussions of summer programs and the hiring of a consultant for South Pike schools led to arguments over whether board members were meddling in operations too much.
Board member Eva Andrews complained that summer programs planned at Eva Gordon Lower Elementary, Osyka Elementary and South Pike High schools were scheduled during different weeks and with different durations in the weeks they are held.
The documentation submitted by the schools to board members showed Eva Gordon principal Kim Daniels requesting a three-week summer school, 8 a.m. to noon four days a week, from June 14 to July 1.
Osyka principal Angela Lowery requested a three-week summer program, 8 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Thursdays, July 12-29.
High school principal Caprice Smalley requested a summer program of a little over four weeks, June 1-30, 8 a.m. to noon five days a week
Andrews said she is concerned about the varying schedules for the programs and running buses more than once along routes when they could be picked up at the same time if the summer programs were scheduled together.
She suggested tabling the matter for further discussion later.
Board member Dr. Luke Lampton said the board should go ahead and act.
“There’s a time factor here,” he said. “It’s already May.”
Andrews said, in addition to the timing and transportation issues, she also had concerns about some of the teachers proposed to work the summer programs, and would like to take the discussion into executive session.
Lampton objected, saying Andrews and other board members were attempting to micromanage the schools, but he joined a unanimous vote to postpone the matter to executive session.
A bit later in the meeting, Andrews and board President Clara Conerly both expressed misgivings about accepting a recommendation from Curriculum Director Gloria Shropshire to hire Kids First Education to provide workshops on more effectively teaching the state-tested math and English subjects to third-through eighth-grade teachers and English II and Algebra I teachers.
The total contract is $22,000, which is $1,375 for each subject an grade level.
“I think we should know more about what they’re offering before we accept this,” Andrews said.
Lampton said the board should trust its classroom, school and central office personnel.
“We’re a macro board. You’re trying to micromanage the district,” Lampton said. “That’s not our role.”
“Some of us were education professionals, too,” said Andrews, who, along with Conerly, was a teacher for South Pike before retiring and being elected to the school board.
She reiterated that she wanted to know more about what Kids First was offering, and asked Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott if someone from the company could come speak to the board.
Scott said she would ask when someone might be able to come to Magnolia or perhaps talk via Zoom.
Andrews also moved to postpone consideration to the Kids First contract to another meeting, and that passed 4-1. A visibly perturbed Lampton voted against the motion.
Board members took no action on matters discussed in executive session, including the summer programs.
