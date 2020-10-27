Pike and Walthall counties are under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Zeta was expected to strengthen back into a hurricane today as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico en route to a Wednesday evening landfall.
Zeta deteriorated into a tropical storm status after hitting the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night.
Zeta is about 600 miles south of New Orleans with 70 mph winds, moving northwest at 14 mph at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecast models shifted the storm’s track to the eas, putting Southwest Mississippi out of the direct path of the storm, although the area is expected to see rain and wind.
The peak wind forecast for the area includes 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, potentially as high as 39 to 57 mph gusts, the National Weather Service reported.
Potential local impacts from Zeta include damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects coule be blown about. Large tree limbs may get broken off, and some trees could get uprooted.
Scattered outages were likely.
National Hurricane Center forecasters report that Zeta will turn north tonight and start on a faster northward to north-northeastward motion. Their current forecast track shows the center of Zeta will make landfall within the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or during the night and go northeast through the southeastern United States early Thursday.
