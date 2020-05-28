Mississippi’s safer at home order expires Monday and will be replaced with a “safe return” directive from Gov. Tate Reeves, who is set to significantly reduce restrictions on movement and public gatherings.
While most of the restrictions are going away, coronavirus cases continue to be recorded at a steady pace in the state. State health officials identified 313 infections and 18 deaths on Wednesday.
Lincoln County reported its 22nd death and Pike County reported an increase of just two cases and no deaths for a total of 202 infections and 11 deaths.
Reeves said the need to get the economy kicking again was too great to ignore any longer.
“There is no doubt that the threat continues to be real. It continues to be here and it continues to be dangerous,” he said. “While we have never seen a spike of serious numbers of cases in Mississippi, we have seen an economic catastrophe.”
All businesses in the state are allowed to open Monday morning but must follow the same restrictions as other businesses already operating, including sanitization, mask-wearing by employees coming into contact with customers and social distancing.
Reeves said key indicators, including the number of patients hospitalized statewide and the number of coronavirus patients placed onto ventilators in ICUs, are unchanged from last week. He said that was a major factor in making this decision.
“It is our most important measurement, and it is flat,” Reeves said.
Starting Monday, outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people will be permitted, including summer baseball tournaments — as long as the attendance restriction is followed and there is a clear possibility of social distancing.
Indoor gatherings where people are reasonably able to practice social distancing are permitted with up to 50 people.
Gatherings outdoors where social distancing cannot be observed are limited to 50 people and indoor gatherings of the same nature are limited to 20 people in attendance.
Hospitals and medical providers will be permitted to resume conducting elective procedures that were delayed because of the outbreak of coronavirus as long as they reserve at least 25% of space for patients battling COVID-19.
“This does not mean the threat is gone. COVID-19 is a deadly enemy that is still in our midst. We live in a dangerous time and it’s up to all of us to protect ourselves and protect our loved ones,” Reeves said. “I trust you. I trust the people of Mississippi and I know that you want to do right.”
The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are still asked to remain home as much as possible.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said community transmission is affecting the whole state.
“Three-hundred thirteen new cases today, and unfortunately 18 additional deaths — we do have some ongoing concerns about localized outbreaks and transmission,” he said.
Dobbs said one ill person who attended a funeral in northeast Mississippi last week spread the infection to 21 people of the 50 who attended.
“These are the scenarios that we’re terrified of,” Dobbs said. “This is the stuff that we were seeing at the beginning of the outbreak, and it’s so important to honor social distancing rules because they work.”
Dobbs said health department officials have not traced any outbreaks of coronavirus back to a grocery store or other large retailers, which he found surprising.
The health department reported the second pediatric flu death of the year, a central Mississippi boy who died in March and went unreported.
Additionally, health officials haven’t identified any more child cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare disease that isn’t contagious, since discovering the first case in mid-May. Louisiana officials have identified 13 children who have contracted the illness and one has died.
“Again, while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus has the potential to cause severe illness and complications in children,” Dobbs said.
Gov. Tate Reeves said the burden is on the shoulders of Mississippians to keep each other healthy.
“Personal responsibility matters,” Reeves said. “It has mattered throughout this and it will continue to matter.”
