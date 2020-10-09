TYLERTOWN — Walthall County officials are making another foray into the textile business with agreements signed this week.
Tylertown’s board of aldermen made it official Tuesday night with the approval of a lease for Red Land Cotton, based in the north Alabama town of Moulton.
The company specializes in making sheets, pillowcases, bath towels and washcloths, as well as women’s loungewear.
Board attorney Joseph Stinson said the company agreed to a five-year lease on a 37,000 square-foot city-owned building in the industrial park, with rent of $1,500 per month for the first six months and $3,000 per month for the rest of the term.
The lease includes two five-year renewal options, the first continuing the same rent terms and the second with the rent negotiable.
Company officials said they expect initial hiring of 25 to 30 employees, with more to come based on the company’s growth. Starting pay is expected to be about $10 per hour.
Shirley Williams has been hired as the company’s first manager in Tylertown, and she will begin the hiring process after equipment has been installed in the building.
According to the company’s website, Mark Yeager founded the company in 1983 and uses cotton from his family’s farming operation to create the company’s products.
Yeager added a cotton gin to the company’s portfolio in 1994, building it himself, to exert more quality control over the cotton used in the textile plant.
He said he instituted sustainable farming practices across the family farm’s thousands of acres to reduce the impact on the environment.
According to the Tylertown Times, Yeager called Walthall County economic developer Pam Keaton after reading an article about closed textile plants, and decided to make a site visit after speaking with her repeatedly and receiving information about the facilities and resources available in Walthall County.
The Mississippi Development Authority and Walthall County board of supervisors were also involved in providing information and incentives to bring the company to Tylertown.
The future site of the company, 100 Ostrover Drive in the town industrial park, formerly housed Factory on Main, a shirt company that moved to Tylertown from Columbia.
Factory on Main opened in late 2017 but ran into financial trouble. The company floated the idea of sharing space and resources with Brigade Manufacturing in another building in the industrial park, but ultimately closed.
Congratulations Tylertown! This company is the real deal!
