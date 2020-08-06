GLOSTER — Aldermen voted Tuesday to lower water and sewer rates after Mayor Jerry Norwood said the town water fund has plenty of money in it.
Monthly rates will drop from $12.50 to $12 for the first 2,000 gallons, while sewer rates will go from $6.25 down to $6.
Norwood said the water fund has $872,291 in it, so cutting rates for the town’s 491 customers shouldn’t be a problem. It’s also a way to help citizens during the economic crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s a beautiful thing you did,” commented resident John Jackson after the vote.
In another matter, the mayor passed over two items on the agenda: a request to sell alcohol at Tweeky’s, 151 N. Capt. Gloster Drive; and a request by Harry McGhee Sr. to set up a drive-through daiquiri shop at 195 W. Railroad Ave.
Norwood said the requests don’t pass legal muster.
“No. 1, you can’t have a drive-through daiquiri shop in Mississippi,” he said. “You can’t have carry-out alcohol in Mississippi.”
Retail promotion
The CEO of a company that promotes retail development in small towns made a sales pitch to the board.
Casey Kidd of NaviRetail in Memphis said for $25,000 a year over three years, his firm would collect data to present to business prospects that would be a good fit for Gloster.
“You have a downtown that really could be something special,” he said.
Kidd said he contacts businesses at trade shows and other venues to present them with information on his client towns.
Norwood asked Kidd for his definition of success, and Kidd said, “Get boots on the ground to look at sites.”
Norwood responded, “Success for us would be a building coming up or starting a business. I could probably get people to come down here.”
Kidd said, “Someone’s got to get them here, and that’s where we spend a lot of dollars traveling around the U.S.”
Aldermen took no action on the proposal.
More focus on cemeteries
Norwood told aldermen a new sign is up at Roseland Cemetery to replace one that was damaged.
He also said it’s been hard to keep up with mowing town cemeteries and suggested promoting Calvin Ross and Jack Lowry Jr. from part-time to full-time, which the board approved.
Norwood suggested the board consider contracting out cemetery maintenance in the future.
Alderwoman Betty Green suggested using prison trusties from Woodville, but Norwood said time spent transporting them results in a short workday.
In other business, aldermen:
• Failed to take action on bids to cut 12 trees around town. Clarence Harris bid $6,500 to cut the trees, while Midway Tree Removal bid $8,500 to cut the trees and help remove the debris, and another $2,500 to grind the stumps. Alderman Michael McClain offered a motion to accept Harris’ bid but it died for lack of a second. Green suggested taking Midway’s bid to grind stumps, but Norwood said that wasn’t needed, and moved on with the agenda before aldermen could take further action.
• Voted 2-2 to authorize Police Chief Terry Boss to attend a police chiefs’ convention at Biloxi in late September. Aldermen McClain and Inez Bell approved, while Green and Patricia Monroe opposed, with the mayor breaking the tie as Alderman Tommie Lee was absent. “I don’t want to send anybody to go somewhere and get the COVID,” Green said. Norwood said he expects the convention will be canceled if the virus continues to be a threat.
• Voted 3-1, with Green opposing, to hire Jermeaka Dickens and Krystal Russell as part-time dispatchers. Green said she thinks only one dispatcher is needed.
• Agreed to hire Samuel Hickman as part-time police officer.
• Voted to send letters to William L. Handy instructing him to clean up his properties on Main, Josephine and Walnut streets.
