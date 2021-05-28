Georgia Avenue viaduct closed for repairs

The viaduct on East Georgia Avenue heading to Summit Street will remain closed into next week, according to city officials who blamed the closure on a fault in the infrastructure.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said she reported the viaduct that allows vehicles to pass under the railroad tracks into Burglund has been out of order and the section of the road is closed until next week.
“The viaduct was leaking, so we contacted Canadian National (Railroad) whose inspectors came down last week,” Barnes said Thursday.
Inspectors ripped a few layers of concrete to check the integrity of the steel inside the concrete, she said.
“They didn’t find anything wrong, but they did some more inspecting to make sure it was still structurally sound,” Barnes said.
Barnes said Canadian National employees would be coming back to the city next Tuesday to repair the damage done during inspection.
Barnes said photos circulating on social media of the viaduct’s condition look bad, but the structure is in better shape than it looks.
