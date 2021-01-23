State waives some testing requirements

Amite County School District Superintendent Don Cuevas said he understands the state Board of Education’s recent decision to suspend a variety of mandates tied to school accountability, and while it’s a relief, it’s also disappointing.
In lieu of receiving new letter grades next fall based on how well students do on state tests this spring, schools will keep the letter grades assigned to them in 2018. For Amite County that’s an F.
“Really, it’s the only fair thing they can do to be fair to the kids,” Cuevas said, noting some displeasure. “Our kids and our community having to go around with an F rating is the downside to that.
“I know how to read data. I know we’re not an F school district.”
In addition to deciding school districts will keep their old letter grades, the Mississippi State Board of Education on Thursday also waived a requirement for third-graders to pass a reading test in order to move on to the fourth grade, and for high school seniors to pass tests in certain subjects in order to graduate.
Students will still take the tests, but the consequences of poor performance are on hold.
State education officials said the A-F letter grades will not be given this year because there is not enough data to give them based on state and federal requirements.
That will keep the McComb School District at a D, North Pike at a B, South Pike at a D, Franklin County at an B and Walthall County at a D.
“This year’s statewide assessments will provide valuable information about the impact of COVID-19 on learning and will help identify where accelerated learning opportunities for students are most needed,” said state Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright. “The policy suspensions are intended to support schools through this intensely challenging year for educators and students.”
McComb School District Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said the state’s move to waive the mandates is the best decision for students.
“Because of what students have experienced from March up until now, I do think that suspending the letter grades is the right thing to do, because across the state of Mississippi we don’t know where those children are,” he said. “I think in the best interest of students that was the best decision to make.”
Ellis agreed with Wright that the results should yield valuable information about the effects of the pandemic on public education.
“Based upon where everybody is, we will use that as a baseline data” for future achievement goals, Ellis said. “This might be the closest step for us getting true baseline data for all of our students.”
Ellis noted that one effect of COVID-19 is the illness itself, and it could mean students might be out sick and unable to take the tests this year.
“They may be positive for COVID at the time. They may be ill at the time,” he said.
Cuevas noted that is the second year school districts are inheriting 2018’s grades, and he was equally disappointed when the state made similar waivers last year because he thought students had been showing improvement.
“We were biting at the bit last March,” he said. “Last March we knew how much we’d grown and then all of a sudden we did our board meeting the very next day and the plug was pulled.”
Cuevas said Amite County has tried to keep as many students in the classroom as possible, noting that about 100 are taking classes virtually this school year.
The virus has had deep impacts in the district. Longtime vocational director Augustus Russ recently died, and the school board decided to cancel all athletic competitions for the remainder of the school year following an outbreak at a basketball game.
“We’ve had school and we’ve had very few cases where we’ve had to quarantine a mass of folks,” Cuevas said.
While many worry that the virus-impacted school year could potentially be a lost cause for educational growth. Cuevas believes otherwise.
“For Amite County that’s not so and that’s due to the teachers’ willingness to come in and battle this every day and the safety protocol we put in and the community sending their kids to school,” he said.
