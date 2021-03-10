Andrea A. Sanders received unanimous confirmation by the Mississippi Senate Tuesday to lead Mississippi’s child welfare agency.
The Senate confirmed Sanders, of McComb, as the third commissioner for the 1,500-employee Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.
Her confirmation came upon the recommendation of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee.
The department, established in 2016 by the Legislature, “performs critical work every day that directly and significantly impacts the lives of vulnerable Mississippi children and their families,” Sanders said.
“We must get this work right; there is too much at stake for us not to achieve our mission,” she said.
“We are intentionally building a state of hope for the children and families of Mississippi. They deserve nothing less than the absolute best we can provide.”
Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Sanders to the post in October.
“Commissioner Sanders is the right person at the right time for MDCPS,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.
“Her organizational leadership experience combined with her personal and professional commitment to compassionate service delivery, accountability, professionalism and empathy are what the agency needs to ensure safe children and strong families across our state.”
Sanders holds a law degree from the Mississippi College School of Law and a Master’s in social work from Tulane University.
She previously served as general counsel and principal deputy executive director for the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
She also worked as an attorney in private practice, a clinical therapist and a hospital administrator.
