LIBERTY — New Amite County School District technology coordinator Brandon Gordon presented a cyber security plan to school trustees Thursday, saying the effort is badly needed.
He said training staff members on how to safely access the internet would make the biggest difference in safeguarding the district.
The main cause of computer viruses within district systems is a lack of knowledge about cyber security by those using district systems, or user error, he said.
Gordon said he plans to begin cyber security training for teachers and administrators in the coming months and hopes to make it an annual event.
Gordon said one of the most notable vulnerabilities within the district is that not all computers are password-protected. That means that anyone is able to access those computers without authentication.
Gordon said he is working to quickly address that issue by installing password protection on every computer.
He is working to upgrade the Windows 7 operating system installed on district computers, which will apparently become obsolete in the near future, to the Windows 10 system.
“That move alone will greatly improve our cybersecurity,” Gordon said.
He is also updating the WiFi security to meet industry standards, he said. He is working to manually backup each server and plans to “virtualize” their contents in case of future disaster.
“You’re doing a great job,” board president Dr. Diane Cook said.
In other news, the board heard updates from elementary school principal Jasmine Jackson, vocational-technical school director Augustus Russ and district superintendent Scotty Whittington.
Russ said his school completed a school intruder drill without any issues. He said the school will host an open house Oct. 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Please join us,” Russ said.
Whittington said absenteeism went up in September from August and he suspects an early beginning to the flu season is to blame. He said elementary school teacher was injured when a student threw a chair at her and one child broke an arm during a fight with another student.
“Can I address that?” Jackson said.
“Not in open session,” board attorney Nathaniel Armistad said.
Jackson said that although the elementary school received an F accountability rating, her students showed increased growth in mathematics. She said the school is looking to introduce more foundational math into the K-3 curriculum in preparation for state testing in the grade 3-6 age group. She said that scores on the science test were lower and blamed that on a change in the testing format.
She said discipline cases in her school are down and attendance is up.
“If they’re there we can teach them,” Jackson said.
In other business, the board:
• Hired high school teacher Trenton Johnson, assistant girls basketball coach Lorene Wilson, bus driver Lenard Hamilton and special education teaching assistant Lana Rainwater.
• Approved a $112,950 16th Section timber sale to Good Hope Inc. of Natchez.
