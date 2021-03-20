Another new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in Mississippi, the State Health Department announced Friday.
The B.1.351 variant strain, also known as the South Africa variant, was identified in Harrison County and is the only known case of that variant in Mississippi as of Friday.
The report came about a month after the Health Department identified a case of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the UK variant. There have been 10 total cases of that variant reported in Mississippi, two of which were reported in Lincoln County. There have been no variant strains reported in Pike County.
However, state health officials warn that variant strains are likely more present than testing currently shows.
“If it’s in Harrison County, there’s nothing specific that makes it more likely to be there, so people need to be cautious everywhere,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
“This is a strain of the virus that has characteristics that are very concerning for us. They have shown some evidence of increased contagiousness. That’s why we have to be extra cautious and get vaccinated.”
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that current COVID-19 vaccines, particularly the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca versions, may not be quite as effective against preventing any kind of clinical infection from the new strains.
However, evidence suggests that having gotten any of the available vaccines is still effective in preventing serious illnesses, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 strains, Byers added.
According to the State Health Department, in Pike County, 20% of the total population had been given at least one dose of vaccine, and 10% had been fully vaccinated. In Amite County, 16% had been given at least one dose, and 7% had been fully vaccinated.
In Walthall County, 15% had been given at least one dose, and 8% had been fully vaccinated.
