Just as Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center was set to exhaust its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, a new shipment was ready to come in.
SMRMC infection preventionist Tammy Bacot said Tuesday that she expected the McComb hospital would use the last of its COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the day. However, the second allotment of Moderna shots should arrive at the hospital today, she said.
Bacot didn’t know for certain how many units were coming in the shipment — the first contained 200 vaccines — but she was cautiously optimistic that it might be more.
Mississippi State Department of Health has not made it clear to SMRMC on what schedule, if any, the distributions will proceed.
Moderna’s vaccine requires two doses administered four weeks apart.
For now the hospital plans to order and receive the vaccines as they are available. So far SMRMC’s allotment has been enough to meet the immediate vaccination priority of front line healthcare workers there.
“It’s sort of a day-by-day thing,” Bacot said. “With the extra doses coming tomorrow, it will certainly meet our needs.”
While media outlets in Louisiana reported that nursing homes there were starting to receive the vaccine, there was less certainty when that would happen in Mississippi.
“We are on a list but we don’t know the status or the date when we’ll receive them,” said Angela Powell, the executive director of Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare in McComb.
The health department reported 85 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide on Tuesday, surpassing the previous single-day reported high of 79 on Dec. 22.
Of the 85 deaths identified from death certificates, 81 occurred from Dec. 15-28, and four occurred Dec. 21.
There have been 4,719 total COVID-19-related deaths in Mississippi.
Pike and Lincoln counties each reported three new deaths Tuesday, and Amite and Franklin counties reported one each.
Besides those eight deaths, since Dec. 24, there has also been one death each in Amite, Franklin, Walthall and Wilkinson counties.
The totals of COVID-19-related deaths in Southwest Mississippi counties since March are as follows: Pike County, 68; Amite County, 22; Franklin County, eight; Lawrence County, 16; Lincoln County, 77; Walthall County, 34; Wilkinson County, 23.
Statewide, 1,943 new virus cases were reported Tuesday.
Pike County added 37 new virus cases Tuesday, for a total case count of 2,175 since March.
Amite County added eight for 841 total, Franklin County added 12 for 574 total, Lawrence County added four for 914 total, Lincoln County added 15 for 2,481 total, Walthall County added six for 972 total, and Wilkinson County added seven for 523 total.
