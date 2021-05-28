As a few eyebrows started to raise over the closure of a Magnolia park earlier this week, most town officials were unwilling to speak on the matter.
The gates of Reid Memorial Park on Highway 51 were locked after a special meeting of the mayor and aldermen over video call Monday afternoon.
The decision effectively canceled a cleanup event planned for the park Saturday.
David Wills, organizer of the cleanup, said Wednesday he thinks the closure was politically motivated due to mayoral candidate Mercedes Ricks’ plans to hand out food and drinks at the event.
“All of a sudden just because Mercedes offered to come out and provide water and beverages, then all of a sudden the council called a special meeting to close the park,” Wills said.
Ricks is running as an independent in the June 8 election against Democratic state Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, wife of the former mayor, Anthony Witherspoon.
Mayor Pro Tem Becky Magee, who rarely responds to questions from media, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday or Wednesday as to the details surrounding the closure.
According to the agenda for the meeting, the board was voting to temporarily close the park “due to hazardous conditions and saturated soil, prohibiting clean up at this time.”
The only other item for discussion was the purchase of a Chevrolet pickup truck from the Mississippi State Forestry Commission for $100.
Aldermen Clarence Burton Jr. and Antonio Martin were unavailable to talk around noon Wednesday and didn’t respond to calls later in the afternoon. Alderman Darrell Pounds didn’t respond to calls or a text that same day.
Also not responding to messages for comment were Board Attorney Charles Miller and Town Clerk Cynthia Richardson for details on which board members were present, how they voted or what actions were taken.
“The park in general has just not been maintained,” said Joe Cornacchione, alderman of Ward 4, where Reid Park lies. “I have for over a year tried to get a tree cut.”
One tree was blocking the walking path in the park, and when Cornacchione took it upon himself to seek an estimate from a tree cutter, he was told he had to get more bids before the town could consider it, he said.
Since then, town workers rutted it up, he added.
He has planted trees in the park and occasionally goes there to spray for poison ivy.
“I’m kind of taking that park on as a project,” Cornacchione said.
“They know that, and I just feel like that’s just another ploy to be vindictive,” he said of the closure.
Cornacchione was not in attendance at the special meeting because he was in Liberty meeting with a client of his home inspection business, an appointment that had already been set before he was notified Monday morning about that day’s meeting, he said.
“I didn’t see any urgency in the meeting. It (the park) had been like that for a year,” he said.
Wills said the event in the park was to be a follow-up to the community cleanup that happened in downtown Magnolia earlier this month and was not meant to be a political event.
With the park cleanup called off, Wills said he is instead taking part in a customer appreciation day Saturday at Handy Hardware.
