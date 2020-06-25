McComb’s city board fired city administrator Dirkland Smith after a short executive session during Tuesday board meeting.
Selectman Donovan Hill asked to amend the agenda, calling for an executive session to discuss personnel matters. The board obliged in a unanimous vote.
The executive session lasted around 20 minutes, and Smith stormed out with his satchel about halfway through the closed-door meeting. He held the job for 10 months.
Hill made the motion to fire Smith, and Selectman Ronnie Brock seconded. The vote was 4-2 with selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos opposing the dismissal.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley declined to comment after the meeting.
This follows a previous attempt from Hill to terminate Smith that failed in a split vote 3-3 with the mayor breaking the tie.
Smith said Wednesday that the board does not need a reason to terminate him, but he felt he did the best job he could.
“I did everything that was legally and ethically right to the best of my ability,” he said. “To the best of my knowledge I never misappropriated any funds or signed any illegal contracts.”
Though Smith walked out of the closed-door meeting halfway through it, the board apparently debated other personnel matters as well. Police Chief Garland Ward was brought before the board as well as other city officials, but no vote followed the executive session, and board members would not elaborate on why the employees were summoned.
