McComb city board held a special called meeting Wednesday, where they approved multiple payments and the use of state bond money on recreational improvements.
Because of the rescheduled meeting, the board was unable to hear an update on the status of the city’s 2018 audit from Meridian accountant Tommy Lindley, but the board still approved the $10,977 payment to his firm for services rendered.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley gave an update of the information he had, explaining he could not speak on the topic in detail without the accountants in the room. He said Lindley gave part of the city’s budgets to the auditors, and the process is moving forward smoothly.
“They have the trial balances. They have turned those over to the auditors,” Lockley said. “The auditors are in the process of reviewing the trial balance, and once they have reviewed, any corrections need to be made, then they will proceed with their financial report.
“2018 is getting very close to being complete. Other than that, I can’t tell you any more than that.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked the mayor is there was an estimated time frame of the audit’s completion, but Lockley said he could not give that date.
“Hopefully, we will have them come back in our work session and talk to us in reference to that,” Lockley said.
Lockley said after the meeting that he asked City Administrator Dirkland Smith to reschedule the update and hopes to have Lindley either in person or on the phone for the work session next Tuesday.
After the submotion to change the language, the board moved to the next item without voting on the original item.
The board also approved the use of a $100,000 state bond for recreational improvements. Brock made a motion to change the language of the item to better fit the original board vote, which clarifies the actions the money could be used for.
“All we are including is what it can be spent for,” Lockley said when asked what they changes were.
Before the vote, Selectman Ted Tullos, who attended over the phone, asked Lockley if the new language still encompassed what Smith wanted to use the money for, and the mayor said it did. This led to an unanimous vote to change the language.
The money for this bond was brought up in previous board meetings throughout the year concerning the construction of a pool, but recreations director Joyce Smith wanted to use the money to upgrade parks.
The board also authorized Joyce Smith to enter a contract with J.T. and Son’s Construction for bathroom repairs to the McComb Alpha Center.
The city board previously approved a contract to repair the bathroom with J.T. and Son’s, but the people the construction company subcontracted fell through, leaving them with no choice but to restart the quoting process.
Lockley said the original quote had to be raised by about $1,000 due to coronavirus inflation, but it was still less than the next lowest quote they were given from different companies.
Joyce Smith said she would be able to get the repairs started as soon as the board approved the contract.
In other news, the board approved a $4,190 payment to Angela Cockerham for her work as an advising attorney on issuing of the general obligation bond and a $900 payment to Hancock Whitney Bank for the McComb Tax for the McComb 2017 tax increment financing series.
