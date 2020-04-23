Violent storms tore through southwest Mississippi early Thursday morning, causing widespread damage in and around McComb and leaving thousands without power — including those at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center — amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As crews began working to restore power throughout the area, it was apparent social distancing guidelines would be difficult to maintain in the fallout.
SMRMC Infection Preventionist Tammy Bacot said it’s important that people continue adherence to social distancing guidelines implemented to slow the spread of coronavirus while working to clean up from the storm.
“Just because we’re all out and cleaning up, we still need to practice social distancing,” she said.
Bacot added that some people whose homes sustained excessive damage may have to find alternative housing, such as with a friend or a relative. That predicament opens up more opportunities for the virus to spread among people living in close quarters.
Where people might have been apprehensive to stay with friends or relatives even a week or so ago, some may not have an alternative now.
“You might find yourself in a position you wouldn’t normally, but right now you have no choice,” she said.
Anybody who finds themselves in that situation should work to minimize their risk of infection by following social distancing guidelines, maintaining good hygiene practices and by being cautious, Bacot said.
While cleanup efforts might keep medical professionals on their toes as it relates to the spread of coronavirus, Bacot said more people spending time spread out outdoors could also help.
“It does cause me to have a little concern,” Bacot said. “But being outside helps decrease transmission — that is in our favor.”
Although the storms knocked out power to the hospital, all essential machines and systems for used in patient treatment which require electricity were running on backup generators Thursday morning. Bacot said the outage did not impact the treatment of coronavirus patients.
“We’ve had no issues treating coronavirus patients, we just don’t have air conditioning so our staff is a bit uncomfortable,” she said.
Staff were still wearing PPE including masks and plastic gowns despite the heat in the facility.
“It’s hot wearing PPE,” Bacot said. “But we have generators that run all of our patient care equipment.”
SMRMC Director of Clinical and Community Health Education Ellen Brannan said the storm knocked out electricity to the hospital and officials there are running operations under generator power. Entergy hadn’t yet provided an estimate for power restoration.
However, all equipment used in patient care is up and running on generator power. System clinics are out of power and staff are contacting patients with scheduled appointments to make alternate arrangements.
“All of our systems for patient care are working,” Brannan said. “We’ve got the fundamentals of what we need.”
Brannan also expresses concern regarding efforts to clean up the city and the inevitable close-quarters people working to assess the damage will be placed in.
She said people are bound to gather in groups to coordinate cleanup and recovery efforts which could pose a risk of the spread of infection.
“Just because people lost power doesn’t mean the virus has gone away,” Brannan said.
