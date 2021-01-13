Southwest Mississippi’s congressional delegation has reservations about efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office either through impeachment or by constitutional authority as the president’s term nears its end days after violence carried out in his name rocked the U.S. Capitol.
House Democrats are expected to vote today on impeaching Trump for allegedly inciting last week’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol and pressuring Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” enough votes to overturn that state’s election results in his favor.
Additionally, the House is expected to vote on a resolution to ask Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, who represents Southwest Mississippi, said doing anything to oust Trump before his time is up would only worsen the nation’s tumultuous political division.
“Last week was one of the more difficult weeks for our nation in recent history. ... Now, it’s vitally important that we turn our attention toward healing our nation following the events that took place at the Capitol,” he said in statement Monday.
“In this spirit, I believe the resolution urging Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump and the articles of impeachment that are being discussed in the House of Representatives would be counterproductive and divide our country even further.”
Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, who did not challenge last week’s certification of Electoral College votes that was at the heart of the assault on the Capitol, said Monday that the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is inevitable — and a step toward healing the nation.
“In accordance with our Constitution, the orderly transfer of power will occur at noon on Jan. 20. The best way for our country to heal and move past the events of last week would be for this process to continue,” Wicker said.
Mississippi’s other senator, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, told WAPT on Monday that the attack on the Capitol “was just a terrible day for the country. It was just a sad day.”
“We’ve got to get past this,” she said.
Hyde-Smith was one of a few senators who challenged the certification of the electoral college results, citing alleged irregularities.
Asked if Trump should resign or be impeached, she said, “We are going on about our day. We have a busy schedule, so we’re going to get it on. And we’ve got 10 days left. Let’s get through the 10 days. He will leave office and let’s get on with things.”
