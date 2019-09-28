A Brookhaven couple is dead following an apparent murder-suicide Thursday night, and in a separate Lincoln County incident, a homeowner is recovering from gunshot wounds he sustained during a break-in at his house the night before.
Brookhaven police are investigating the fatal shootings on Crooked Lane that occurred just after 9 p.m. Thursday.
Rebecca Rhodes, 40, and Shannon Rhodes, 44, were found dead of gunshot wounds at the scene.
Both victims were reportedly shot with a handgun.
Police Chief Kenneth Collins told the Daily Leader the shooting stemmed from “a domestic situation between husband and wife where both ended up dead.”
Earlier this summer Brookhaven police investigated another killing on the same road when a passing driver found Vincent Garry, 22, of Brookhaven, dead at 933 Crooked Lane shortly after noon June 2. Garry’s car was located nearby on Ozark Lane.
In the other incident, Gene Wilson, of Nola Road, was shot twice at his home shortly at about 8 p.m. Wednesday evening and two people have been charged in that case.
Investigators have charged Tetarious Taylor, 18, of Hazlehurst, with aggravated assault and attempted burglary. he was being held in the Lincoln County Jail. Javarious Bryant, 18, Monticello, is charged with attempted burglary and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.
Deputies received an emergency call at 8:15 Wednesday night and responded to the Nola Road home.
Deputies had responded to the same residence earlier in the day after receiving another burglary report.
Investigators arrived to the scene Wednesday night and found Wilson wounded.
Wilson told lawmen that he heard noises coming from outside of his house and went out to investigate when he spotted two men he did not recognize and a small truck parked at the back of his home.
When the attackers noticed Wilson outside of his home, Taylor allegedly fired several shots in his direction, wounding him. The attackers then fled in the truck, Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said in a press release Friday morning.
Wilson was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
The suspects’ truck was apparently located later Wednesday night in Lawrence County by state troopers.
Investigators said that the case is still under investigation and additional charges could be filed.
