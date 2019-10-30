Three down and two to go.
Three Pike County supervisor races were settled in this year’s primary elections, leaving just two for the Nov. 5 general election.
In District 3, Robert Accardo, a Republican, will face Democrat Etta Taplin. In District 5, it’s Republican Lee Fortenberry vs. Democrat Eddie Simmons.
Incumbents in both districts — Chuck Lambert in 3 and Gary Honea in 5 — did not seek re-election.
In the already settled races, District 1 incumbent Tazwell Bowsky held onto his seat in the primaries, Sam Hall defeated incumbent Faye Hodges in District 2, and Jake Gazzo won District 4, where Luke Brewer is stepping down.
Here’s a look at the remaining supervisor contests:
District 3
Etta Taplin, 58, of the Felders Campground community east of Summit, is a North Pike school board member, member and past president of the Mississippi School Boards Association Board of Directors, and former chair of the Democratic Party, among many other affiliations.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance.
She is on the Mississippi Department of Education Licensure and Misconduct of Educations Commission and has served on the Governor’s Task Force for Public Finance and Procurements. She’s a former grant writer and has worked as a volunteer for March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, Pike County Mississippi Scholars, Pike County Miss Hospitality and Pike County Animal League Shelter.
Robert Accardo, 60, of Holmesville, grew up in St. Tammany Parish, La., in a family that ran an excavating business. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University and worked in real estate before retiring.
He was elected Pike County District 3 election commissioner in 2008 and served two terms before stepping down.
He said his main issue is economic development. He cites his lifetime experience in business as well as eight years in county government.
District 5
Lee Fortenberry, 48, of Magnolia graduated from South Pike and got a business degree from Southwest Mississippi Community College. He is the son of the late longtime District 5 supervisor Carroll Fortenberry.
He has worked as an engineering lab technician with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for 24 years. He serves on the Pike County Farm Bureau board.
“One of my main reasons that I want this position is that I love where I live — District 5, Pike County,” Fortenberry said,
If elected, he said he will strive to be conservative with tax dollars, spending them to improve the quality of life.
He said roads and bridges is the topic he’s been asked about the most as he campaigns.
“Just as I do as a board member of Farm Bureau and my own personal finances and cattle farm, I will work hard and stand up for 5th District for funds to improve our roads and bridges,” he said.
“I also want to research and find some different businesses and industries that we could negotiate into coming to Pike County for better paying jobs and a better economy,” he said.
He also wants to work closely with law enforcement officials to provide a safer place to live.
“I feel I am very qualified for this position with my 24 years of service working for MDOT as an engineering lab technician, which involved all road and bridge construction all over Mississippi,” he said. “Also, my 10 years of serving on the Pike County Farm Bureau board, where we work to balance the budget and keep Farm Bureau successful. And 30 years of managing my beef cattle farm to make a profit every year.
“I will work hard for all the people with honesty, fairness and integrity, putting God first in all my decisions,” Fortenberry said.
Eddie Simmons, 64, lives in the Progress community outside Osyka. He’s owned his own body shop for 42 years. This is his fourth time to run for supervisor.
“I’ve come close three times, and I believe that a supervisor ought to be a people person so he can understand,” he said. “He may not be able to do anything about it. Most of the time taxpayers just want to be heard.”
If elected, Simmons said he will try to return to the beat system of county government instead of the unit system.
“It’s not working for the people,” Simmons said. “Your taxpayers do not have any benefits for our tax dollars. We pay taxes for schools, roads and bridges. Our roads and bridges have not been handled and taken care of in quite some time.”
He cited elderly residents who want help fixing their driveways. Mississippi law forbids supervisors working on private property, but Simmons said he believes the beat system would allow supervisors more leeway.
He said he’s motivated by compassion for others and would be quick to listen to his constituents.
He wants to help bring in more jobs, especially for young people.
“I would love to get together with our economic development to assure good jobs, get different industries in here for our young folks,” Simmons said. “We’re in a dying need of good jobs here in Pike County.”
He would also like to be involved in providing more recreational opportunities.
“Young people need recreation, movies, good theaters,” he said. “There’s a lot of kids with nothing to do.”
He said he would like to put a park in each community.
“They talk about inner cities, it’s the outer cities that are being left behind,” Simmons said.
“On Nov. 5th vote your heart for change. Change has to take place for things to get better in Pike County,” he said.
“We should be able to come together, whatever branch of the government, do not what I want to do, do what’s best for the county and the people within.”
