Guy’s just keeps growing

Pharmacist Keith Guy keeps expanding his number of locations — and the services they offer.
A little less than a year ago, Guy opened Guy’s Pharmacy of Summit at 1121 Highway 98/51, along with Simply Well Family Medicine in the same building.
“In June, we combined Southwest Discount Drugs from Pike Center Mart here,” Guy said. “We have employees from there. Dennis Lea is still here. He’s been with us for 35 years. Sam Daniel is the pharmacist in charge. I bought the original Medical Center Pharmacy from him in 1992.”
The Summit business has six employees in the pharmacy and four in the clinic. In all, Guy employs 64 people among his locations, which include Summit, McComb, Brookhaven, Crystal Springs and, coming soon, Tylertown.
Guy moved the Any Lab Test Now part of his business from McComb to Summit. The pharmacy also offers compliance packaging, in which a customer’s medications are packaged for each day and mealtime.
Here’s a look at some of the features of the Summit business:
Simply Well Family Medicine
“The corporate name of Simply Well Family Medicine is Guy’s Integrative Medicine Institute,” Guy said. “The longterm goal is for it to be a ‘functional medicine’ clinic. ‘Functional’ is our term for natural medicine.”
Guy defines that as “looking at the health from a deeper, more natural manner without throwing out any of what I call the more conventional medicine.”
The clinic physician, Dr. David Snow, “is integrating some functional medicine compounds and strategies such as bioidentical hormones, compounded pain gels, low-dose Naltrexone, which is used for autoimmune diseases,” Guy said.
The clinic is located in the back of the pharmacy.
“It’s best to make an appointment, but we do accept walk-ins and urgent care,” Guy said.
Any Lab Test Now
“It’s a franchise where we can do 8,000 different tests,” Guy said. “I got into this for the unique tests, advanced tests such as advanced lipid profiles, looking deeper at hormones, hormone metabolites, heavy metal toxicities.”
For instances, his tests can take a much closer look at the standard cholesterol, HDL and LDL levels.
“Probably one of the best customers is the ‘worried well,’ Guy said, “They’re not so sick they need to see a doctor, but they want to see how they’re doing — somebody that wants to be proactive.”
Insurance doesn’t cover the tests, which range from $25 into the hundreds. Most are under $100.
“The whole thing revolves around the fact that you can get it done cheaper here than you can at the hospital or the doctor’s office, unless you have insurance,” Guy said.
Any Lab Test Now offers “a lot of the tests that are not conventionally covered.”
Pharmacy
Guy’s Pharmacy of Summit is a full-service, conventional pharmacy and more: Guy also loves natural alternatives.
“It makes so much sense. A lot of times it’s so simple. A lot of times it works so much better, without side effects,” he said.
The store provides customers with information on holistic tips for good health. Guy himself offers consultations with customers to help them understand and calibrate their medicines.
Compliance packaging offers medicines, both prescription and over-the-counter, packaged according to when individual customers take them.
“If they’re compliant, they’re healthier,” Guy said of customers. And there’s no extra cost.
“It’s complete customizable,” said pharmacy technician Amy Jacobs. “It’s convenient. I have one patient who says it takes her 30 minutes a week (to arrange her medicines), so she’s got two hours back a month that she’s saved.”
The pharmacy also delivers meds if desired, at no extra cost.
“Once a month we’ll deliver them from the state line to Tylertown to Byram,” Guy said.
