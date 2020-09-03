City schools see uptick in online class participation

It took a week for participation to increase, but the McComb School District’s online-only program is now delivering instruction to more than 2,000 students.
The school board spent a lot of its Tuesday work session discussing online classes, which began Aug. 17. Student attendance, which is recorded when kids log in for a class, was low for the first couple of days because a technology glitch prevented a number of families from connecting to McComb’s system.
But since then, said superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis, participation has risen regularly. Technology director Sue Jarvis told the board that this Monday was the first day more than 2,000 students logged in.
Jarvis estimated that number is about 350 lower than enrollment would be in a normal school year. Some students have registered but have not joined their online classes, she said, while other students either have not registered or have moved.
Curriculum director Robert Lamkin said teachers have done a pretty good job adjusting to their new work duties. But he added, “We are building this plane in flight.”
He said students are exceeding the 240 minutes per day of online education that the state requires. But it’s still significantly less than the 330 minutes they would receive if school buildings were open.
Lamkin predicted the changes forced on education by the coronavirus will permanently alter the profession by focusing on more independent instruction that is more specifically tailored to individual students.
Board president Kizzy Coney said the district should make sure teachers are setting specific due dates for schoolwork, which would help parents make sure their kids complete their assignment on time.
Interviewed after the meeting, Ellis said the district will try to get the 350 non-participating students involved, using the district’s truant officer or other means.
He said that, other than the glitch that prevented students from logging in during the first two days of class, things have gone relatively smoothly.
“The school year started more smoothly than it ever has,” he said. “It was just without the whole drama of the first day of school — kids not getting on the right bus, parents coming in late to register their kids.”
In another matter, the board also heard from Monique Gilmore, president of the district’s P-16 Community Engagement Council, which formed early this year.
The advisory group wants to engage parents, students and others with the mission of helping build “a strong healthy school district that delivers a quality public education.”
She said the group currently is working to build relationships between school officials and the public. P-16 vice president Billie Jean Easton also spoke to the board, as did two 10th graders, Easton’s daughter Bailey Bonds and McKenzie Nelson.
