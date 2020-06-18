The coronavirus rages on as life inches back to normal, but those in positions of leadership within healthcare and state government are still fighting the deadly scourge.
Officials at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center pleaded for assistance from community volunteers to replenish their rapidly-depleting supply of face masks.
“Masks. Help. We need more,” hospital representatives wrote Wednesday. “We are completely out at all of our entrances. If you have masks, can make masks, or can deliver masks, please let us know.”
Patients who seek treatment at the medical center are required to wear a masks and may have to provide their own while the hospital finds additional face coverings.
“In the meantime, if you arrive at the Medical Center without a mask, we must ask you to return to your vehicle and obtain a mask,” a hospital Facebook post said. “Thanks to each of you for your support and understanding.”
The hospital has repeatedly requested assistance from the public in providing the personal protective equipment necessary to keep patients and providers safe, equipment that has proven both divisive among the community and difficult to procure in large volume.
Guidance on mask-wearing has been decidedly split since the outbreak of coronavirus in the early months of 2020. Health officials initially discouraged wearing masks, saying to do so would cause more harm than good.
But national officials this week confirmed the initial mask guidance was a subterfuge meant to allow administrators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities more time to procure them ahead of an expected supply shortage.
Additionally, the hospital implemented a temporary visitation policy last week to allow each patient a single visitor during their time of admission. The visitor is required to remain in the patient’s room throughout their entire stay and hospital officials recommend visitors bring personal items including medications, toiletries, clothing and other necessary items for an extended stay.
Pike County tallied another infection and no new deaths Wednesday afternoon for a total of 248 sick and 11 dead since the state began tracking such figures on March 11.
Southwest Mississippi remains better off than much of the state, despite a high disease burden initially. Neighboring counties have seen relatively low increases of infections on a week-to-week basis.
Amite County has identified 73 infections and two deaths, Franklin County has identified 30 with two deaths, Lawrence County stood at 121 infections and one death, and Walthall County remained at 111 infections and one death.
Wilkinson County, which recorded the highest per-capita burden of disease in the entire state at the beginning of the outbreak, had identified 85 infections and nine deaths.
By far the most hard-hit area in southwest Mississippi is Lincoln County. Health officials there have identified 330 infections, an increase of 80 since May 29, and 32 deaths since March 11.
Of the Lincoln County deaths, 25 were among residents of long-term care facilities. An initial and severe outbreak at Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation Clinic sickened many residents there and prompted an evacuation in April.
According to Mississippi State Department of Health data, long-term care facilities with active coronavirus outbreaks in Lincoln County include Diversicare of Brookhaven, Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation, Boswell Regional Center of Brookhaven and the Lincoln Residential Center.
This week, McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation was the only facility with an active outbreak within Pike County.
MSDH reported an increase of 489 infections Wednesday, bringing the total up to 20,500 and 922 deaths since March 11.
Gov. Tate Reeves expressed frustration and dread Wednesday morning.
“Today we saw 489 new COVID-19 cases — a large number by any measure. I’m concerned that people are losing interest in the effort to keep each other safe,” he said.
“We are all tired and ready to be done, but the virus doesn’t care. Please be on your guard — small efforts have a big impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.