TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors on June 7 accepted the resignation of County Agent Richard Adams, effective June 30. Adams told supervisors he had started working in the county Extension office in 1984.
Theresa Hand, the Extension Service’s central region coordinator, asked for a board order allowing the upcoming vacancy to be filled, with Sept. 1 the earliest possibility of that occurring.
Hand also asked that the $8,000 the county allots for the position be combined with $13,000 tied to a position that has been vacant for some time. The board unanimously approved the order and took the salary request under advisement.
In other business, the board:
• Approved fire extinguisher checks by Southern Fire, a sprinkler system inspection by United Pipe and an alarm system check by Barclay Security, all for the county jail.
• Canceled a $288 garbage bill on an account erroneously opened at an address where an account already existed, and canceled $729 on another account, leaving $1,242 to pay.
• Learned two new air conditioning units had been installed at the industrial building occupied by Brigade Manufacturing. County economic developer Pam Keaton said the company was pleased with the result and ready to begin making payments for the units.
• Paid an old bill for COVID-19 testing for a former employee.
• Approved installation of fiber optic cable for communications service through C Spire at the jail.
• Voted to exercise the buyback option on a county truck early.
• Approved expenses for Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford to attend the summer clerks’ convention and continuing education for Hilburn and her employees at the county Extension office.
