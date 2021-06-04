Two things can be said for sure about the outcome of Tuesday’s elections in Summit: The town will have the same mayor but at least one new councilman when the new term begins in July.
Mayor Percy Robinson has been in office since 2006 and is unopposed in his pursuit of a fourth full term.
Seven candidates are running for seats on the town council, with the top four vote-getters taking office. Candidates are incumbent council members Joe Lewis, Pauline Monley and Isaac Shaw Jr., and newcomers Chris Daniels, Julius Nash, Marcus Pittman and Gary Keith Thompson. Incumbent Councilman Lester Jones is stepping down.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in town hall.
Here are a look at the candidates running for the town council:
Chris Daniels
Daniels, 34, a funeral service resident trainee at Craft Funeral Home, grew up in Summit.
He said he has always envisioned himself serving on the council.
“I don’t see myself as a politician. I’m a servant,” he said. “I work at a funeral home. I talk to people when they’re down, when they have issues.
“A lot of people, they don’t have a voice.”
Daniels has been a frequent fixture at recent town council meetings, and he said he’s learned a lot about the town, its government and the challenges ahead.
He cited similar issues as other candidates but said the most impotant issue is working in harmony with fellow council members and residents.
“The biggest thing to me would be understanding each other and being able to work with each other,” he said. “That’s going to take working together, having the conversations, the difficult ones as well as the easy ones, because you want to do what is right for the people of Summit.”
Joe Lewis
Lewis is by far the longest-serving member of the council, and if he’s re-elected his next term will end 20 years after his first began.
He said the town has changed a lot since he’s been in office, noting the construction of a police station, a downtown revitalization project, new police cars and fire trucks, a wastewater treatment plant, water and sewer upgrades, continued economic growth and the success of community events like the fall festival and the Smokin’ on the Tracks barbecue competition.
Lewis, 75, a retired contractor with the Department of Defense, said his main focus is the local economy. He lamented a judge’s overturning of the council’s decision to rezone a busy street to commercial and pledged to try again.
“Summit is a small, unique town but we can have big-town growth. There are people who want to come to Summit, but we’ve got to have commercial places,” he said.
“I enjoy my job as a councilperson because I enjoy interacting with the retail owners and the stores. To me, it’s a joy,” he said.
Pauline Monley
Monley, 52, who is seeking a second term, noted that Summit has had significant growth to business and industry over the last four years and she wants to see that momentum continue.
Lyle Machinery came to town and plastics plants have continued to grow their payroll and expand their footprints, she noted.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help those guys grow in the Town of Summit,” she said. “For Summit to be a little small town like that and to see Summit Plastics expanding their business and they’re growing and bringing more jobs, it’s amazing.”
She supported 10% raises for town employees last year but said police officers still need to be paid more to keep the department’s roster adequately staffed, noting that some officers are leaving for higher-paying private sector jobs.
Monley said she wants the town to buy street paving equipment so it can lay down fresh asphalt instead of patching potholes, and add a public works employee to assist town Superintendent Tim Baylor with maintaining water and sewer infrastructure.
Julius Nash
Nash, 51, has lived in Summit nearly all of his life and owns a business, Summit Wine & Spirits.
“I want to run for office because my mom and dad were involved in community service and everything and followed them in community service for the town of Summit,” he said.
Nash said he’d like to see the town develop a community center, raise police salaries and encourage community policing.
“Right now we’ve got the lowest-paid police in Southwest Mississippi,” he said.
Nash said the town could be more accessible to residents and provide better communication about announcements such as boil-water notices and special called meetings. In that vein, he also noted that the town’s website is outdated.
But infrastructure is Summit’s biggest need, he said.
“A couple of streets should be getting paved each year, whether you have a bond or not,” he said.
Marcus Pittman
Pittman, 48, is best known for his work as director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi.
“I’ve been a resident of Summit all my life,” said Pittman, who said the only time he’s been away from town was when he was at Alcorn State University and then played basketball professionally overseas after college. “Summit has always been considered my home.”
Pittman said he believes the current board has been doing a good job and he wants to continue that work, adding that his management background and experience with budgets and grants at the Boys & Girls Club only make him more qualified for the job.
As for issues facing the town, “I know I’ve been approached about the roads and the streets in Summit,” he said. “I can’t make any promises but I would love to sit down and get with the board members and just brainstorm and see what we can do about these roads.”
Isaac Shaw Jr.
Shaw, 75, took office in 2020 when he was appointed to the council after former councilman Daryl Porter Jr. was elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. He said his first year on the job has been a learning experience and an opportunity to serve his community.
“You learn more about the city,” he said.
Shaw said his main goals are to “keep the town clean and treat the residents right” and make himself available to them.
He sees the appointment of a street superintendent, the filling of staff in town hall and the continued community pride as something for incumbent council members to be proud of.
“You can’t be negative about anything,” Shaw said.
Streets, drainage and other infrastructure are the biggest priorities facing the town, he said.
Attempts to contact Thompson were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.