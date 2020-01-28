McComb city board members discussed whether the city should move its bank depository Tuesday night, though the need for the discussion seemed unnecessary.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and City Administrator Dirkland Smith raised concerns about the possibility of having to change the city’s depository from First Bank to Trustmark.
They noted that the city is trying to reconstruct its records so that accounts can be reconciled and a financial statement can be prepared so the fiscal year 2018 audit can be completed, and need First Bank’s cooperation to do so.
However, Lockley said First Bank bid a 1.65% interest rate for city monies deposited there, while Trustmark bid only 1.35%, meaning the city would lose interest money by changing depositories.
Lockley said later that bids for depository service are different because the board needs to take the highest bid, not the lowest, and he and Smith may have forgotten that earlier in the meeting.
Finance office employee Emma Wheeler told the board that the depository term ran out Dec. 31, so “we’re behind,” she said.
The city will get more for its money in the next two-year depository term, however, as First Bank had bid just 1.31 percent two years ago.
Lockley said the city’s tardiness in taking care of the depository bids would likely be a finding in the audit for this fiscal year.
In other business, the board:
• Learned that a $267,000 bid to build a splash pad in East McComb had been negotiated by Neel Schaffer down to $253,000.
Recreation Director Joyce Smith said public works would install a water line to the site, and pipe for the facility was changed from steel to PVC.
• Decided to delay consideration of sponsorship of the Iron Horse Music and Heritage Festival until the city has a clearer picture of its finances.
• Noted requests for payment of $6,476 as matching funds to a federal grant for the airport, $19,040 to M3A Architecture for work on designing a new Martin Luther King Recreation Center, and $181,951 to the Mississippi Municipal Liability Plan.
• Learned of a planned increase in Sparklight cable rates.
• Heard a recommendation from Police Chief Damian Gatlin and animal shelter staff to raise adoption rates from $50 to $70 for dogs and $30 to $50 for cats.
• Heard a recommendation to renew the city’s landscaping contract with Little Dixie Yard Works.
