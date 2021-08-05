Summit councilmen revisited the matter of reappointing various town officials to their roles and seeking new applicants to serve on town boards on Tuesday.
In attendance for Tuesday night’s work session were Judge Jose Simo, public defender Gus Sermos and Ben Gilbert, who serves as both town prosecutor and board attorney.
The three, all with at least 10 years of experience in the town’s court system, had been nominated for reappointment at the beginning of the new term in July, but three of the town’s four councilmen are new to the office and said they wanted to meet the officials before voting on their reappointments, a move that is expected to take place next week.
“When the new board takes a term we should reappoint everybody,” Councilman Chris Daniels said. “I’m not trying to fire nobody or nothing.”
Daniels said he thought those up for reappointment were “wonderful people” who were performing their job out of service to the community and not pay.
“We can’t pay y’all enough for what you do. Even if we paid you a million dollars, it wouldn’t be enough for dealing with the court system.”
Daniels said he believes the council should do the same for all town employees as well.
“We’re going to be asking them to do certain things, so it’s only fair that we reappoint them,” Daniels said.
Councilman Marcus Pittman agreed.
“That’s going to make them perform their job to a higher standard,” Pittman said.
Turning to vacancies on the planning commission and housing authority board, Councilman Julius Nash, a former housing authority commissioner to the town, said it appears there are no set terms for either panel and he proposed creating staggered five-year terms.
Mayor Percy Robinson, who will make the nominations for both posts to the council, said he’s found someone who would make a good candidate for the planning commission but he’s still looking for someone to take Nash’s place on the housing authority board.
Nash asked what qualifications the person should have, and Robinson said he looks for people who want to serve, will attend the meetings, work well with others and not bring a personal agenda to the table.
“I’m going to talk to them and interview them because I want to know why they want to be on the board,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he put a notice about the vacancies on the town’s website and received no response. Nash suggested advertising for the position in the newspaper.
“I hate to spend town money on advertising for small positions like this,” Robinson said.
Daniels said it’s probably worth it for the sake of seeking candidates and transparency.
“I think we have to be more transparent and show the citizens of Summit we are transparent with them,” Daniels said. “Even if we do it just one time, we’re showing citizens, hey, you can be on this board.”
Daniels said the fact that three of the four faces on the council are newcomers is a reflection that “the voting public wanted a change.”
“We want to try to be transparent. If they didn’t want change, I wouldn’t be sitting up here,” he said.
Nash said he thinks applicants should fill out an application to get basic information about the candidates for board review, and he offered to draft one.
“I’ll make one, no problem, if we don’t have one,” he said. “I’m just volunteering. I’m trying to help."
