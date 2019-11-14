A former North Pike High School teacher will serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with a former student.
Valerie Hart Freeman, 33, of Summit, pleaded guilty to sexual battery. Circuit Judge David Strong sentenced her to 15 years, 10 suspended, with five to serve day for day. She’ll also have to pay a $3,000 fine and court costs.
She had been expected to face trial in early December.
Court records show Freeman had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old sophomore during an off-campus encounter on Nov. 20, 2018.
Freeman resigned from her teaching job last December after the encounter took place.
The incident came to light when the boy’s mother took his cell phone as punishment and discovered texts between him and Freeman, according to a criminal affidavit.
Freeman taught English II and Literacy Ready, and won the 2018 Outstanding Literacy Teacher Award from the Southern Regional Education Board.
