Parents trying to work with children at home

With school being closed until mid-April, parents of special needs children have become not only general education teachers but also inclusion teachers.
“It’s been challenging,” said Alicia Holmes, a parent of a special needs child. “It is has been rough keeping him in the house.”
Holmes is the mother of a 13-year-old boy who has trouble reading. She, along with her son’s two older siblings, help him work through his packets, and her son, who is a sixth-grader at Higgins Middle School, gets a call once a week from his inclusion teacher to monitor his learning.
Holmes said she is not afraid that her son will lose skills or regress in learning during the time away from the school because she and his siblings are working with him every step of the way.
“I don’t think he will lose anything,” Holmes said of the help his siblings are doing. “I don’t think he will lose anything.”
Holmes said she enjoys the extra time she has had with her children and encourages other parents to relish this time.
“Take advantage of this time and spend more time with your kids,” Holmes said.
Parent Brittany Taylor has an 11-year-old son in fifth grade with ADHD. Like Holmes, she is confident that her son will be able to retain all of his skills during the break and is working every day with not only him but her other two children.
“It’s OK. Of course, with them being at home, it is kinda hard to get them to focus each day do some work per day,” Taylor said. “I have three children at three different schools. It is already hard for them to do homework.”
Taylor said she built a schedule for her children to work on the school’s provided packets, which helps to keep them on task.
An inclusion teacher is a special education teacher who spends time with a special needs kid and comes into the general education classroom to help him. Taylor said her son’s medication and inclusion teacher are the only reason he is doing so well.
“I think he does pretty good maintaining information,” Taylor said.
“Without the extra help with the inclusion teachers, he wouldn’t be doing as well as he is.”
