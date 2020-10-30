With the holidays fast approaching, McComb officials on Tuesday gave trick-or-treating the green light and set their attention on the annual Christmas parade.
Trick-or-treating will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday with firefighters at Fire Station No. 1 on Third Street available to check candy for tampering.
“I need to encourage the parents to make sure the children are wearing masks and all that because we do want people to be safe as they go around trick-or-treating,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “Kids look forward to this, but parents, I’m asking that you take the necessary safety precautions.”
“Because of COVID, a lot of cities have pulled out of Halloween. They are not having it, so I want to go on record that we will have Halloween here in the city of McComb.”
The board also agreed not to hold any city-sponsored Halloween events.
Selectman Michael Cameron clarified after a 5-0 vote to allow trick-or-treating that people may trick-or-treat before 5 p.m. and after 7 p.m. and that the time slot is for the fire station.
Near the end of the meeting, Selectman Ronnie Brock brought up the annual Christmas parade. The board agreed that they wanted to have it as well, but not without reservation. Selectman Devante Johnson asked if the board would allow and supply candy for the parade.
“A lot of people are asking me about it. I am just a little iffy about it,” he said.
Lockley said people participating with floats provide the candy for the parade. Brock, along with the other members of the board, agreed that it would be acceptable for float riders to hand out candy because it was such an integral part of parades.
“I think we should move forward with the parade, but we should put strict emphasis on masking and as much as possible families should social distance,” Brock said. “Is there any evidence that you can contract COVID from candy?”
Johnson said,, like trick-or-treating, the board should strongly suggest people follow CDC guidelines and went so far as to say anyone handing out candy should wear gloves and a mask.
“I am trying to meet in the middle,” Johnson, who contracted the virus during the summer, said. “I mean, that is what the Christmas parade is about. ... I think if we are going to allow candy, let’s make sure people have on gloves. If I am touching my eyes, I’m touching my face, and I’m COVID positive, and I am reaching out throwing some candy, don’t you think I am spreading that virus?”
In other news, the board:
• Received comments from board attorney Angela Cockerham on the different forms of municipal government at Cameron’s request, which followed the announcement of aa petition drive to do away with the city’s special charter.
• Accepted the 2018 audit draft from The Gillion Group after receiving comments from auditor Deanne Tanksley via Zoom.
• Received a $382,427 loan reimbursement from the Department of Finance and Administration for the well No. 5 replacement project.
• Ratified the mayor and Public Works Director Alice Barnes’ signatures on permits for CSpire to provide services to Stuart C. Irby Co. and Rainbow Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep.
• Approved 84-grave space addition in Pike Memorial Gardens cemetery to be named the Addison Addition after longtime cemetery employee Arcell Addison, who worked in the cemetery for 24 years.
• Announced a county-wide cleanup effort on Nov. 7
• Authorized the renewal of a $2,459 12-month service contract with Otis Elevator Co. for elevator maintenance.
• Tabled renewing two contracts with Orkin Pest Control for termite treatment and a general pest control service.
