The Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce recently crowned BrookLynn Jean Bateman Amite County Miss Hospitality.
She will represent Amite County in the statewide Miss Hospitality competition in July in hattiesburg.
Bateman, 18, is the daughter of Brandi Walsh Bateman and Brant Bateman and the granddaughter of Brenda Jean and Greg Walsh and Angie and Darrell Bateman. She is the great-granddaughter of Flossie Bateman, the late Moselle Bateman and the late Mr. and Mrs. William B. Wall.
She will graduate from Amite School Center on May 14 and attend Southwest Mississippi Community College. She plans to transfer to Mississippi State University and obtain a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. After that, she wants to attend the University of Mississippi Medical Center to pursue her doctorate in occupational therapy.
Bateman chose Evanslei Blalock as her Little Miss Hospitality. Blalock will participate in statewide pageant activities with Bateman during the state competition.
Blalock, 7, is the daughter of Leigh Anna and Matthew Blalock of Liberty and the granddaughter of Rhonda and Jim Leahey and Cheryl and Ronnie Blalock. She is the granddaughter of Rhonda and Jim Leahey and Cheryl and Ronnie Blalock and the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Lorraine Crawford.
She attends Amite School Center.
(0) comments
