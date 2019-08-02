Whoever wins the Republican nomination for Pike County circuit clerk is likely to be a familiar face to voters.
Longtime incumbent Roger Graves, with 32 years on the job, is seeking his ninth term heading the office that manages circuit court records and schedules, marriage licenses and many election issues.
His primary opponent, Gina Mitchell, wants to grab the torch and lead the office after 26 years as an employee there and four more years working for the county in the justice court.
Mitchell said she began laying the groundwork for a run three years ago, starting to raise money and line up supporters after Graves initially indicated he would not run for another term.
When Graves announced he would seek another term after all, Mitchell decided to stay in the race.
“If I had backed out, I would have broken a commitment to myself and my supporters,” Mitchell said.
For his part, Graves said his retirement plans changed after his brother’s death.
“I expected to spend a lot of time with him,” Graves said. “When I lost him, that was one of the big factors. Then I realized how much I enjoy being here. I’m a people person, and I enjoy what I do.”
Mitchell also considers herself a people person.
“I’m running because I know the office, I know the job and I love people,” she said. “There’s an incredible amount of opportunity to help people in need.
“You have to have an open mind and be compassionate to be a good leader. It takes a special person. I have the ability and the fire to do this job.”
Both Graves and Mitchell said they didn’t see any political issues or legislation from the board of supervisors, the state Legislature or Congress that might have a great effect on the circuit clerk’s office in the near future.
Rather, better and more modern service in the office’s major areas of responsibility — court filings, marriage records, elections — are the aim for both candidates.
“I think the office runs smoothly, but there are things we can improve on,” Mitchell said. “If you spend a long time in office, I think you can get complacent sometimes.”
She said the deputy clerks rarely if ever get sent to training sessions that would better position them to do their duties.
“I feel people don’t understand the magnitude of what goes on in this office,” Mitchell said. “It’s enormously important, and we need professional, educated people at work. We need to take the opportunity for our deputy clerks to get first-hand knowledge of the changes that impact their jobs.
“I would want my deputy clerks to attend these trainings. It’s available, and they should have it.”
Both candidates say they are looking forward to implementing the Mississippi Electronic Courts program, which will allow for electronic filing and online access to court documents.
“New technology mandates change,” Mitchell said. “The time is now.”
Graves said the county is in line to receive access to the MEC program, perhaps in January.
Both candidates noted the extensive scanning of documents for the county and circuit courts that have already been done, eliminating the need to search through series of file cabinets.
Graves said the office has moved to keep up with technological advances, with marriage license applications and court judgment rolls searchable on computer, real-time election results, electronic poll books and voting machine access cards among the advances instituted through the years.
He added the county would soon be able to print ballots on demand for absentee voting, eliminating the need to have some copies of all the 44 ballots now used for various precincts and districts.
“I don’t know of anything else, in terms of technology, that we haven’t done,” Graves said.
He is hanging his hat on the leadership and experience he brings to the office.
“There’s 100 years of experience in my office,” Graves said. “I can’t imagine better people to work with. I pride myself on the work we do. I’m not the boss, really. We all work together for the betterment of Pike County.”
Mitchell pledged that she wouldn’t be in office as long as Graves if elected.
“I’m not going to be there 30 years,” she said. “After two terms, it will be someone else’s turn to give new leadership. My deputy clerks will get the knowledge they need, and one of them can be the next clerk.
“I love my job, and I want to continue to give back. The county deserves that.”
