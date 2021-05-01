The McComb City board voted to raise a deputy city clerk’s pay after an hour-long discussion behind closed doors Tuesday.
The board orignally hired deputy city clerk Shannon Toney-Cowart on the stipulation that she would not get a raise until she became certified for the position.
Selectman Donovan Hill brought up her pay in a previous work session, and Mayor Quordiniah Lockley noted it would take a few years for her to get certified.
Before the vote, Hill asked to move the discussion behind closed doors. Lockley told him that salaries could not be discussed in executive session, and Hill replied, “It is more than salary.”
The board then spent about an hour in executive session, which was reportedly about Cowart’s job performance. The board reconvened and voted unanimously to give Cowart a 3% raise.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Wednesday that the topic of Cowart’s salary wasn’t the focus of the board’s discussion. Instead it focused on her increased duties and job performance since being placed in the position last year.
In other news, the board:
• Ratified the mayor’s and public works director’s signatures on permits for C Spire to provide services to North Pike Middle School.
• Approved a $360,186 payment and a $611,320 payment to Dickerson and Bowen for work on the Milling and Overlaying project.
• Authorized the selling of surplus cell phones to Pace Butler Corp.
• Approved an auction of surplus vehicles and equipment scheduled for Saturday.
• Made a $2,130 payment to Julius O’Brien and Canetti W. O’Brien for a land purchase settlement.
• Approved receiving a settlement for an undisclosed amount of money from the McComb Housing Authority to end the court battle between the two.
• Authorized a $4,374 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for the housing of inmates
• Approved a $10,400 payment to the McComb-Pike County Airport for its annual support.
