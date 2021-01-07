It’s been a full year since the unsolved shooting death of Felix “Worm” Varnado Jr., who was gunned down at a party in Kentwood, La., on Dec. 27, 2019. His family said justice has been delayed for too long.
“I feel incomplete about it more than anything. We are waiting on justice, and I feel like I am being left out of it,” Varnado’s mother Brandy Williams said. “Justice is just sitting there, and if something was done about the young man that did this, I think I will feel a little better.”
Varnado, was 17, a two-year starting defensive back for South Pike High School and was named his school’s homecoming king just weeks before he was killed.
The shooting occurred not long after South Pike played against Kentwood High School in a rare matchup between the two football teams, and two spectators were wounded in a shooting afterward.
The shooting that killed Varnado also wounded two others, from Pike County, Veiontae Gardner and Tyqeulle Jackson, both 18.
Williams said she does not sleep regularly, noting that she constantly thinks about what she could have done to stop her son’s death, but “there is nothing that can be done.”
“It is not a pain that goes away. He was my first son. They took my first graduation and probably my first grandchild — all of the memories that I was looking forward to, and they took it away from me,” she said.
Williams prays every day to keep her strength and resolve, noting that without her community's prayers, she would not have made it out of the fog of grief.
Williams said she is now pregnant. “I just want (the baby) to be healthy. It will not take the place of him, but it gives me something to look forward to every day,” she said.
She’s still waiting on an update from prosecutors and she knows of no indictments being handed down more than a year later.
Assistant District Attorney Leanne Malnar told the Enterprise-Journal in October that she was waiting on evidence to be returned from the crime lab and from investigators before she can present anything to a grand jury. Williams said she hasn’t heard about any new developments in the case since then.
Multiple attempts to reach District Attorney Scott Perrilloux or his assistant district attorneys have been unsuccessful.
