McComb’s milling and overlay project is nearing completion, according to city officials who gave an update on street repairs during a sparsely attended Tuesday night work session.
The board is set to vote on two payments totalling $971,507 to Dickerson & Bowen at next week’s board meeting, which is a significant chunk of the city’s $3.2 million that officials borrowed for the project.
“We borrowed $3.2 million for this project, and we are doing the best we can. We are trying to get as many streets done as possible with that $3.2 million,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said.
Selectman Shawn Williams, who was joined by Selectman Donovan Hill by phone, noted that Public Works Director Alice Barnes said left over money could be used to complete more streets.
Now that the project is nearing the finish line, he asked about the possibility of that happening.
“It is a strong possibility,” Barnes remarked.
As of Tuesday, Neel-Schaffer Engineering project manager Keith Lott said the company’s workers were at 26th Street preparing for resurfacing there, but noted that heavy rain in the previous week slowed the work down considerably.
More rain is expected today through the weekend, and road work must be done in dry conditions to keep the asphalt from eroding while it is setting, he said.
Work on the project started late November 2020, and covered about 56 streets. The city is set to make its sixth payment for the project, Barnes said.
She said Wednesday that the city’s contract with Dickerson & Bowen would be up in May but could not commit to a target date for the project itself to end.
She also said street workers have taken to working at night to avoid traffic.
