It’s a time of the year that many people in the southeast portion of the United States don’t look forward to. From June through November, millions of residents across this section of the country deal with hurricane season.
And while some areas get spared from any storm activity on certain years, most do not let their guard down.
This hurricane season, forecasters are predicting a more active than normal year. The third named storm, Cristobal, made landfall in Louisiana last week, traveling all the way to Canada.
“We are looking at an above normal season, to what extent remains to be seen,” said Robert Ricks, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Slidell, La. “A normal season typically has about 10 or 11 named storms, and we are looking at 13-19 named storms this season, so clearly above the norm.
“With hurricanes we normally average about six, but with our tally it falls somewhere between the 6-10 range. For major hurricanes, we normally get about two a season and now the forecast is calling for three to six major hurricanes which will be Category 3 or higher in intensity.”
Even though the season lasts from the beginning of June through November, the peak of the season normally falls around late August or early September.
“On the immediate Mississippi and Louisiana coasts, the peak of the season is September 10-11,” Ricks said. “August can be quite active, and September can be quite active.”
A storm’s category is based on the intensity of the wind speed generated. What start out as tropical systems can get upgraded to tropical depressions, then tropical storms before it enters the hurricane categories.
Storms can form over large bodies of warm water near the equator.
In the Atlantic Ocean, many form off of the western coast of Africa near the Cape Verde islands.
As far as who predicts the storm season, NOAA is one source while researchers at Colorado State University also release predictions each year. The program at CSU was started by the late Dr. William Gray, a professor of atmospheric forecasts and lead author of the university’s annual hurricane forecasts.
Factors that help spurn active storm seasons are the El Niño and La Niña weather patterns. They are variations of winds and sea surface temperatures which are positioned over the eastern Pacific Ocean but affect much of the tropics and subtropics.
“A big driving factor in seasonal and non-seasonal activity is the ENSO process and in this case, we are looking at a non-El Niño year which typically means statistically it is more active in the years that El Niño is not present,” Ricks said. “We are kind of in a neutral or La Niña type of conditions and that is usually a higher frequency season.”
Ricks adds that a fairly mild winter did not allow the waters to cool off like they normally would which could also spark more activity.
The storms that start off the western coast of Africa are called the Cabo Verde Storms.
“We call them the Cabo Verde storms and they normally come toward the peak of the season,” Ricks said. “A persistent area of winds that meanders near the equator off the African coast, and as a result that makes a good environment for development of these disturbances. They already have very warm waters and they have a lasting or persisting over long stretches of the ocean.”
Factors could cause some storms to meander west across the Atlantic while others could turn out to sea.
Once a disturbance gets upgraded to a tropical storm, it receives a name, and even if it gets downgraded back to a depression, it maintains its name. The names of the storms are cycled through every six years by the World Meteorological Service.
“There is a six-year cycle, and the World Meteorological Service, which is a UN operation, is a convention where they meet every off-season in January in what is called an interagency WMO meeting,” Ricks said. “All of the countries that participate in it, all of the Atlantic Basin countries, will make an agreement and it is a strict process and vote on whether to retire it.”
Storms are retired if they are deemed significant enough and replaced with another name. Ricks adds that the names come from the countries within the organization. “In the Atlantic Basin you will have some Spanish names, some French names, some English names,” he said. “It’s not us just driving the boat on that. The WMO Headquarters are based in Switzerland.”
Technology used to forecast the storms has also drastically improved over the years.
“Meteorology in particular is driven by numerical modeling and numerical computations that is in the range of millions and millions of computations,” Ricks said.
“It’s mind-boggling to see. We have super computers in Washington that crunch the numbers for us in the field to use. It took that level of computer technology to get up to the point where we can do seven or 10-day forecasts on a daily basis. The hurricane modeling that takes place are several models that are run specifically for the tropical conditions and they have different physics and meteorology that go into that but the computing power is the big driver. Every season we learn new things.”
And Ricks adds that recently, forecasters have expanded on the number of models looked upon as well.
“There’s been a stronger move as of late, I’d say in the last decade or so, going towards an ensemble approach,” he said.
“We are getting further and further away from looking at just one model and going more towards an ensemble approach looking at multiple models. If there is a good clustering of the models then we have a higher confidence that things are going to work out as they should.”
When forecasters release a projected path or cone predicting where the storm may move to, Ricks stresses that the storm could move anywhere within that cone and not stay in the center.
“It is a fat cone, but there is a degree of uncertainty. It could fall anywhere in that range,” he said. “This is our best guess as to where it is going to go.”
And in his years of experience in forecasting, Ricks reminds residents that even though a season may be predicted as active, it only takes one to cause damage.
“It could be like 1992 when there were only four named storms that year, but Andrew hit in Miami and Louisiana,” he said. “It goes to show that the amount of activity on any given year is irrelevant because if it is the one that hits you, it is a bad season regardless of how active the season was.”
