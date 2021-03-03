With Black History Month wrapped up and Women’s History Month starting up, local government officials are looking back as well as forward to the roles of Black women in government.
McComb was founded in 1872, seven years after the end of the Civil War, and it was over a hundred years before a Black man was elected to the city board. Not until 2011 did a city board include a Black woman.
By a matter of weeks, Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, D-Magnolia, was the first Black woman elected as a selectman and served from 2011 to 2015. Her victory came in a primary, just before Andranette Jordan won in the general election.
McComb hasn’t had a woman on the city board since, but there are plenty of women working in top positions at city hall, including the public works director, city clerk and personnel director.
Additionally, the city board attorney is Rep. Angela Cockerham, I-Magnolia. She serves on the some of the House’s most important committees. She is on the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which recommends how state money is spent, and she is chair of the Judiciary A Committee.
“Women have a built-in system to try to solve problems to try to help and come to somebody's rescue,” Jordan said. “We have listening ears and compassion. I am not saying men don’t, but we try to go the extra mile to help to try to meet the needs of people.
“I think men and women can work together and get things done. Men have their build. we have ours, and if we put all of our mindsets and resources together, we can do anything we want to.”
Jordan, a longtime employee of the Pike County Justice Court, is court clerk and was a former interim justice court judge before taking office in McComb.
She recalled the historical significance of being sworn in as an interim judge 10 years ago.
“I was overwhelmed. It was a new world for me, but they put me in a robe and sat me in a courtroom, and it was an amazing experience,” said Jordan, who later ran unsuccessfully for chancery court judge. “Before I went into the courtroom, I prayed for God’s wisdom, and because everyone has their own particular case and story, I tried to put myself in that person’s position.”
Jordan, like Witherspoon, said she believes their time on the city board was fairly functional and welcoming, noting that she always felt respected by her fellow board members.
“I feel like we were a successful board. We got along. We agreed to disagree, but for the most part, we had the city of McComb at heart. We worked very well together,” she said.
Witherspoon, who is running for mayor in Magnolia, said it is important to have woman’s voices in government and doubly so for Black women. She said they bring a perspective that isn’t often seen in the majority-white male public bodies like the state Senate, where just 11 of its 52 members are Black, including four of eight women.
“Black women are the primary caretaker of a lot of our families, so there are a lot of concerns that we have that differ from other points of view,” she said. “It is important that we are at the table for things that affect us and our family.
Jordan said it is important as a Black woman in government to be a role model for the coming generation.
“We have to be an example,” she said. “We have to live this life in front of the young people coming behind us. Being the first anything is especially amazing because it means you opened that door for the next person.”
