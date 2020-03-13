With a massive grant-funded sewer line overhaul wrapping up in Summit, officials agreed to release some but not all of the contractor’s contingency funds.
Towns usually reserve part of the contractor’s payment until the work is completed, but Greenbriar Digging requested the town release about all but $3,000 of the $26,451 in contingency funds as the work sees finishing touches.
“The amount of work they’ve got to do is more than $3,000,” Councilman Lester jones said, recommending the town council hold back $10,000 and release $16,451 in case more arises.
Robinson said the only thing that needs to be completed is mostly grass seeding.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the planning commission’s request to allow Jenny Tarver to permanently place a food truck at a lot on Highway 51.
• Hired Anthony Daniels as a full-time police officer and Chris Bell as a part-time officer, with a 90-day probationary period.
• Accepted the resignation of Kylene Lowe as a part-time police officer and removed Michael Myers from the list of part-time officers.
• Approved the replacement of a manhole on John D. Shaw Street for $3,800, with Greenbriar Digging performing the work. Superintendent Tim Baylor said the old, brick-formed manhole is deteriorating.
• Approved travel for Baylor to attend the Mississippi Rural Water Association’s annual conference this month in Jackson.
• Agreed to reimburse Kevin Brothern Jr. $525 for an overpayment on a cash bond on a court case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.