The first case of a variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in a Mississippi resident, the State Health Department reported Monday afternoon.
The B.1.1.7 U.K. variant strain of COVID-19 was confirmed during routine testing.
The Health Department’s investigation of the case is ongoing, but no international travel or spread to contacts is known to have occurred, the department said in a statement.
The B.1.1.7 strain, which has been identified in 40 U.S. states, is known to spread more easily and quickly than other strains of COVID-19.
While the strain is suspected to cause a more severe infection or higher risk of death, there is no direct evidence of that yet, state health officials said.
The Health Department is continuing to expand surveillance for variant strains in Mississippi and said it is likely more cases will be identified.
Health officials expect the available COVID-19 vaccines are also effective against variant strains, but research is ongoing to confirm that.
The Health Department is encouraging Mississippians to continue wearing masks, social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wash hands frequently.
Those who are eligible to be vaccinated are encouraged to do so. Those include healthcare workers, residents of long term care facilities and state residents or those who work in Mississippi and are 65 or older or 16-64 with underlying conditions.
Drive-thru vaccine appointments can be made online at covidvaccine.umc .edu or by calling 1-877-978-6453.
The number of newly reported virus cases in Mississippi fell back into the triple digits on Tuesday, with 734 new cases.
Pike and Amite counties reported three new cases each on Tuesday. Franklin and Wilkinson counties reported one each, Lawrence County reported four, Lincoln County reported 15, and Walthall County reported none.
There were 37 new COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide, one in Pike County and one in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.