Parklane students go from humble upbringings to Yale

The motto for Yale University is Lux et Veritas, which is Latin for light and truth. It can be used to describe the school’s philosophy or method of teaching that its professors use.
But for two Pike County residents and Parklane Pioneers it can also be used to describe their paths to get to the prestigious Ivy League School.
Donya Fegan is in the home stretch of finishing her bachelor’s degree in English at Yale, while Manas Sharma is getting ready to graduate from Parklane and head to the school in New Haven, Conn., this fall. They were both taught and were heavily influenced by Parklane Honors English teacher Janelleyn Cornacchione, who they affectionately call “Ms. C.”
Fegan is the daughter of Borden and Kathryn Fegan of Magnolia. Sharma is the son of Rajesh and Preety Sanger of McComb.
And for both, their paths to Yale are similar as they will become the first in their family to get degrees not only from a four-year school but a very prestigious one.
“It was internalized in my house by some degree,” Fegan said. “My grandmas and my parents, they really pushed the importance of higher education.”
Fegan grew up in Eastern Oregon on a Native American reservation. She and her family moved back to her parents’ home state of Mississippi in 2012, settling in her mother’s hometown of Magnolia. She is an enrolled member Confederated Tribe of the Umatilla Indians.
Fegan gives credit to Cornacchione for steering her down the right path and making sure that she doesn’t set limits as far as where she can go to college.
“Honestly Ms. C was a really big help she was a really big pusher for me,” Fegan said. “I already knew that I was going to college but she helped me realize that I can go out of state and do something totally different, something that nobody else was doing. I really didn’t have that much confidence and she gave me so much in the two years that she was my teacher.”
Cornacchione said she’s honored to have made such a big impact in the students’ decisions to go to Yale.
“How humbling to think that I have in some way inspired these brilliant students on their educational journeys,” she said. “Both possess work ethic and determination beyond their years. Through their writing and the relationships we have formed in book club, I have been blessed to share in their lives beyond the classroom.
“And for Donya to obtain an English education diploma from Yale, well that places an indelible smile in this teacher’s heart. I can’t wait for them to teach me all they have learned at Yale.”
When the time came to apply for school, Fegan said she did not tell her parents that she applied to some Ivy League Schools, admitting that she only shared the news with Cornacchione. When she got accepted she couldn’t believe it.
“I thought that it was a joke,” she said. “I didn’t pack to go up to school until the night before. Apparently this is a common reaction.”
Sharma was born in India, left his native country in 2007 and settled in McComb with his parents. And like Fegan neither of his parents went to a four-year school as well.
In addition to the inspiration he received from Cornacchione, he also praised Fegan.
“Back in December, Donya came to Parklane and gave a little seminar on Yale admissions and she told us a story of how she applied,” Sharma said.
What it did was provide another boost of momentum and confidence for him to follow in a similar path.
“I was like, if there is a small chance of me getting in, I will be the same way,” Sharma said. “It is really hard to believe, once you make it in.”
He also credits Fegan for helping to inspire him and for helping with his application process.
Even though they share the same path as far as getting to Yale with both coming from unique backgrounds and both going to high school at Parklane, they are studying different fields.
Fegan, who will be going to Stanford for grad school, is an English major and wants to be a high school English teacher, while Sharma wants to apply as a STEM science major. He’s just not sure what he wants to do for a living.
But no matter where life takes them, they look back, thankful for the help and inspiration from their family, friends and Ms. C.
