Southwest Mississippi Community College can officially start training electrical linemen in the fall.
Dr. Steve Bishop, the college president, told trustees Tuesday night that the State Board of Community and Junior Colleges approved Southwest’s request to start the training program.
With Southwest trustees’ final approval Tuesday night, Bishop said the college could begin drawing up the curriculum and lining up instructors for an expected start in the fall 2021 semester.
The program will be designed so that students can get a certificate after one year or 30 credits in the program, or receive an associate’s degree for the full two-year, or 60-credit, program.
“That gives our students options,” Bishop said.
Addie Boone, the student services coordinator for career and technical education at Southwest, said the college decided to pursue the program after inquiries from Magnolia Electric Power officials.
MEP “often hires people from other community colleges and trains them, and then they go back home,” Boone said.
She said people who had inquired about the program after news of the college’s proposal to offer it, were glad there would be a longer, more in-depth program than is offered at many other locations.
“A lot of people who went through 16-week programs joke that they know just enough to be dangerous,” Boone said.
She added that Magnolia Electric and Entergy sent letters to the state board supporting SMCC’s efforts.
“This will be very beneficial for our area, and outside it, too,” said board president Reggie Jones. “I know Southwest (Mississippi Electric Power Association) in Lorman has problems finding people, too.”
SMCC trustees present on the online meeting via Zoom voted unanimously to start the program.
